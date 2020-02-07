Universal set for the “Monster Mash” with original music film

Universal has had all sorts of interesting monster projects in the works since their “Dark Universe” no longer exists. This month Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” starts and continues with Paul Feig’s “Dark Army”, Dexter Fletcher’s “Renfield” and Elizabeth Banks “The Invisible Woman”. In addition, Deadline reports that a film is titled Monster Mash is being worked on.

Matt Stawski (“Side Effects”) will direct the “original music film” Will Widger, Stawski, a Grammy-nominated music video director, will make his feature film debut with the film.

“The idea is kept hidden,” Deadline states. We wonder if it is based on Boris Pickett’s classic novelty song or if the film just takes its title from the song.

More than we learn.