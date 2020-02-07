Union Green: Titleist parent launches new ball brand aimed at people “looking for golf not to be nonsense, no frills, all pleasure”

The Acushnet Company, parent company of the best-selling Titleist golf balls, has today launched a new ball brand – Union Green – and in a bit upset it has nothing to do with the USGA saber-rattling about rolling back the golf ball.

Union Green has two new non-urethane-covered golf balls at the affordable end of the price-point universe (sub- $ 30). According to the brand’s website, the two-part Teebird emphasizes straight flights and “amazingly long distances”, while the three-layer (dual core) Pindrop promises “serious green-grasping control”. Both balls are in conformity and appeared on the month List of conforming golf balls.

But the Union Green brand is clearly focused on a lifestyle, because the website supplies shirts (including T-shirts with the slogan “United by Golf”) and hats that seem to deviate from tour-centric, performance-driven and elite golfer-oriented Titleist -Brand. Images on the site even show golfers with their hats on their backs and skateboard sneakers.

The homepage of the site states: “Union Green is for people who go to the first tee as they are and who want to play the game on their own terms. They play for fun, to escape the routine and find the golf course as the perfect place to make contact with the people who share their passion.

“We recognize and embrace players who respect quality and performance while still seeking golf as a no-nonsense, no frills, all fun.

“All are welcome.”

In other words, think more of East L. A. muni versus Wall Street finance exec Hamptons retreat. The new products on the Union Green website, including the golf balls, can be purchased directly by consumers.

According to a company statement, Union Green is the result of consumer research: “Acushnet conducts extensive research and is always looking for contact with consumers to better understand what motivates them to play golf and buy golf equipment. During the investigation, they identified a group of consumers who were less traditional and were currently not loyal to a certain brand. Acushnet wants to reach these consumers through this new brand. “

It is a hybrid type of golf consumer, according to the company.

“The goal of Union Green is a consumer who likes to play golf, but does not identify himself as a golfer. These consumers may not have grown up with a deep love and respect for the tradition of golf, but their casual involvement with the game should not be dismissed as a lack of passion. “

The Union Green Teebird ($ 20) and Pindrop ($ 28) are available from today.

.