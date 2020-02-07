UNHCR warns of renewed violence in Mozambique

The last few weeks have been the most volatile since the incidents started in October 2017.

According to UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic, at least 28 attacks have been carried out in Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado since the beginning of the year.

The attacks have now spread to nine of Cabo Delgado’s 16 districts. The province is one of the least developed parts of Mozambique.

The attacks are now spreading to the southern districts of Cabo Delgado, causing people to flee to Pemba, the provincial capital. One of the most recent incidents happened just 100 kilometers from Pemba, said Mahecic.

“Armed groups accidentally attacked local villages and terrorized the local population. Those who flee speak of murders, mutilation and torture, burned houses, destroyed crops and businesses. We have reports of beheading, kidnapping and the disappearance of women and children. ”

Image via Twitter: @matisaksk

He said the attackers sometimes warn local people where and when to strike and cause panic when people flee their villages.

“Most leave everything behind and have no time to take things, food or ID with them. Hundreds of villages have been burned to the ground or are now completely deserted as attackers conduct a broad and indiscriminate campaign of terror. Government institutions have also been targeted, ”said Mahecic.

He added that civilians had fled in many directions, including to small islands where many could not find shelter.

Destroyed houses can be seen in the recently attacked village of Aldeia da Paz outside of Macomia on August 24, 2019. Photo: AFP / MARCO LONGARI

“Some, including many children and women, sleep restlessly and have limited access to clean water. The majority of internally displaced people have sought refuge with families or friends, putting pressure on local resources, which are already scarce. Many displaced people live in very bad conditions. Six people died of diarrhea on Matemo Island last month. ”

In response to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and at the request of the Mozambican government to all humanitarian organizations, Mahecic said that the UNHCR would expand its presence in the province to better respond to the growing needs of the displaced.

Many are survivors of violence and human rights violations and urgently need protection and psychosocial support.

“The attacks in Cabo Delgado caused some schools to stop working due to the displacement of the population as a result of armed attacks. There are no official figures for the students concerned, or the schools are closed. “/ Image via Twitter: @ConstaCossa

“UNHCR will help coordinate all protection activities in partnership with the government. UNHCR will use additional resources and staff to meet the needs, initially for 15,000 internally displaced people and for community hosting in the coming weeks. ”

Many areas affected by the attacks were devastated by Cyclone Kenneth in April 2019. At that time, around 160,000 people were directly affected and needed help.

The people of Cabo Delgado have also been severely affected by the recent floods, which destroyed the bridges and further restricted access to food and other resources.

The UNHCR calls on “urgent and strong support” to strengthen its response in Mozambique. The global organization has tied up $ 2 million from its operational reserve to meet initial needs.

African News Agency (ANA). Editing by Desiree Erasmus