UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes Full Fight Highlights

UFC 247 between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes came and went on Saturday night.

On the way to the big main event, many thought Jones was the clear favorite.

With a 21-1-0 record, with one draw as a fluke, Jones went into battle as arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Reyes, on the other hand, was a solid contender – but not in Jones’s pedigree. His career score of 12-0 was clearly impressive at first sight, but the quality of Reyes ‘victories was far from the quality of Jones’.

However, there is a reason why the fight is not decided on paper.

Reyes took it absolutely to Jones from start to finish, clearly winning the first two rounds of the match and then arguably also the third.

Unfortunately for the challenger the Jones Jones saw three, four and five win and as a result he gave the win.

It is currently unclear whether Reyes will get a rematch or if Jones goes to heavyweight to fight Stipe Miocic, but he certainly has not proven himself a worthy contender on Saturday night.

Where Reyes’ career goes from here, everyone is guessing.

Equally interesting in all this is the fact that Jones has been challenged more in his last two periods than he has ever been in his career.

Does this mean that his first real loss is imminent? Time will tell.

