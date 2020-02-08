Uber eats India weighs 10% on global food delivery business

Uber Eats adjusted losses were $ 461 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Uber is expected to be profitable in late 2020: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber also posted a total loss of $ 1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019

After facing a cash burn problem for years, Uber Eats India was sold to Zomato last month as part of an all-stock deal. In addition, Uber Eats is facing this problem not only in India but also in other markets. This is now highlighted in the company’s recently released quarterly reports.

According to Uber records for the fourth quarter of 2019, the recent sale of Uber Eats India could cut food delivery losses by 10%. “Eats’ adjusted net sales rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 would have been 10.1% without the impact of Uber Eats in India,” Uber added in the documents.

During the three-month period, Uber announced that it had negative EBITDA of $ 615 million, less than a loss of $ 817 million in the third quarter of 2019. Uber Eats adjusted negative EBITDA was $ 461 million, an increase of 66% of the $ 278 million loss that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018. This clearly shows that the company’s food shipping area has become the loss-making area of ​​the company.

However, the decision to sell Indian business to Zomato and withdraw from other markets could help the company lower those numbers and achieve profitability, which was also emphasized by Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

In a conference call with analysts on Uber’s sales, Khosrowshahi expects the company to become profitable by the end of 2020 with adjusted EBITA. “We plan to achieve this profitability target, provided that the current competitive environment improves only marginally, assuming significant changes in our current business portfolio,” quoted the Wall Street Journal.

Nelson Chai, CFO of Uber, said the company’s sales growth continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter and adjusted net sales were 43% currency-neutral year-over-year. “We continuously exceeded our adjusted EBITDA targets in 2019, including the fourth quarter. Our focus on disciplined capital allocation is an essential part of achieving our financial goals, and the recent sale of our India Eats division continues this commitment, ”he added.

Uber’s gross bookings revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $ 18.1 billion, an increase of 28% over the previous year. During this period, revenue from the taxi and grocery delivery business increased 20% and 73%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company reported a total loss of $ 1.1 billion in the period, bringing Uber’s total loss to $ 8.5 billion in 2019.

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him [email protected]