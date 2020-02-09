Two women in the hospital after a serious crash on the Kwinana Freeway in Baldivis

Two young women are in hospital this morning after a car roll-over in Baldivis.

The crash happened at around 1:00 am on the Kwinana Freeway, south of Safety Bay Road in Baldivis.

Police say that a silver Hyundai Elantra sedan that traveled south, lost control and entered the central central reservation before rolling.

The vehicle continued to drive through the central reservation before it settled in the northern lanes of the highway.

Two women – the 22-year-old driver and her 23-year-old passenger – were taken to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries.

A hospital spokesperson said that one of the women was stable, but the other was critical.

Major crash officers investigate how the crash took place.

The police would like everyone who has seen the crash or the car before 1 am to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333,000.

