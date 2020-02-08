Two Point Hospital gets hilarious Q&A video about console port

Many months ago, Sega and Two Point Studios released a hilarious successor to the Theme Hospital, called Two Point Hospital. The announcement trailer was quirky and contained a fictional illness called ‘Light-Headedness’. Since its launch, the game has collected great reviews on PC, but console gamers have been left out. Fortunately, the title was recently confirmed for Xbox One.

Two Point Hospital is participating in the Xbox Game Pass at the launch. It is unclear how long it will remain in the service, but you can always buy it at a discount once it is available.

We can’t wait to play Two Point Hospital next month. Are you going to pick it up? Let us know.

