Two American troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack – Raw Story

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded by an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun, the US Army confirmed Sunday.

The dead come at a sensitive time in the 18-year war, with President Donald Trump eager to bring troops home and put an end to the longest conflict in US history.

The incident took place at the end of Saturday at a base in the Sherzad district, in the Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan.

“Current reports indicate that a person in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan forces with a machine gun,” said US Army spokesman Sonny Leggett in a statement on Sunday.

The defense ministry said an Afghan soldier was killed and three local security forces were wounded during the shooting, and added that an investigation had been started while promising to continue fighting “terrorism” with the US.

“Incidents like this have no negative effects on friendship and the spirit of cooperation and between the forces of the ANDSF and the US,” the ministry said in a statement.

Provincial Governor Shah Mahmood Meyakhil had previously said that it was not immediately clear whether the incident was a deliberate act of an “infiltrator” or an accident.

“It was not a collision between the troops. We are investigating it, “said Meyakhil.

Leggett also emphasized that the cause or motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

In a tweet, the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) of the US Army said that “several” of its soldiers had been killed or wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan.

According to Sherzad resident, Najeebullah – who bears one name – gunfire was heard from an Afghan base of security forces near Saturday, followed by immediate air evacuations.

“We heard the sound of gunfire and immediately helicopters landed in the base and evacuated the victims,” ​​Najeebullah added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid later refused to comment on the incident and said in a message to AFP that the insurgents were “investigating” the attack.

– Trump and the Taliban –

Last year was the deadliest for US troops in Afghanistan since combat operations officially ended in late 2014, continuing the challenging security situation.

Depending on how to classify combat deaths, around 20 American troops were killed in 2019. Since the US-led invasion in October 2001, around 2,400 US troops have been killed in fighting in Afghanistan.

In December, Taliban infiltrators in the Afghan army killed nine Afghan soldiers in central Afghanistan.

In July, an Afghan soldier killed two US troops when they visited an Afghan army base in Kandahar. Such insider attacks are sometimes referred to as ‘green-on-blue’ incidents.

That came two weeks after another Afghan soldier shot and killed an influential Afghan colonel while conducting a security assessment in Ghazni province.

The US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been negotiating with the Taliban for about 18 months for a deal whereby the Pentagon would pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would guarantee that the country will not be used as a safe jihadist port.

Many are skeptical about the proposed deal and Trump declared the talks “dead” in September amid continuing violence by the Taliban.

Negotiations have since resumed in Qatar.