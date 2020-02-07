Twitter is currently unavailable, preventing people from sending new tweets (updated)

Updated 7 February 2020: It seems that Twitter has solved the problem with the service. You should now be able to send new tweets again.

Okay, don’t go crazy, but Twitter is not available now. Well, for a considerable number of users anyway. According to Down Detector, the reports of the malfunction began to arrive around 4 p.m. ET.

You may experience problems sending new tweets, but we are working on solving this now. We apologize for the interruption and we will let you know when the weather is normal.

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) 7 February 2020

It looks like you can still see your timeline, but you can’t send new tweets. Some of us have also noticed that we cannot renew our timelines. It is unclear which other parts of the service might be affected, but expect problems.