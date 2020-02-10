TurboTax and others charged at least 14 million Americans for tax preparation that should have been free, finds audit – Raw Story

Tax software companies earned approximately $ 1 billion in revenue by charging people who were eligible to submit for free.

More than 14 million taxpayers paid last year for tax preparation software that they could have received for free, according to a damning audit released Wednesday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. That amounts to around a billion dollars in revenue for TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block and other tax software companies, according to a ProPublica analysis of tax preparation.

The audit, which was initiated after ProPublica’s report last year, investigates why so few taxpayers use the Free File program, a public-private partnership between the IRS and companies such as Intuit and H&R Block. One of the reasons for the check was: the confusing design and complexity of the program and continued lax supervision by the IRS.

The program has been the tactic of the industry to defeat any possibility of the IRS to create its own options for free tax return. It makes free tax preparation software available to most Americans, but Intuit and other companies have also found ways to lead people away from Free File and instead to commercial “free” editions, which are not always free.

“The process to participate in the Free File program is complex and confused. IRS management does not seem aware of the complexity and confusion that taxpayers are confronted with, “said the audit.

In December, in response to the reporting and criticism of ProPublica by several elected officials, the IRS reformed the Free File program. Now companies are not allowed to hide their free products from search engines such as Google, and a year-old ban on creating their own online archiving system has been abolished by the IRS. It remains to be seen whether the IRS will in fact create such a free system.

In the tax authorities ‘response to the new report, Ken Corbin of the IRS pointed to program reforms and an external evaluation commissioned by the IRS that was more friendly to the agencies’ management. “The tests reflected in the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration’s report are not a duplication of the extensive research conducted and reported by The MITER Corporation. We believe that both reports should be considered by external readers in order to obtain a fully balanced and objective assessment of the Free File program, “Corbin wrote.

In a statement, an Intuit spokesperson said the company “consistently and publicly supported recommendations and efforts to strengthen the (free file) program as part of our commitment to free tax preparation and our mission to enable individual taxpayers to manage their finances and receive every dollar they earned and deserve. “

According to the audit, around 104 million taxpayers were eligible for Free File last year. Only 2.4% of them used the free government program.

Of the remaining 101.5 million, 67 million did not use tax software (most went to physical tax authorities). The remaining 34.5 million software used to do their taxes, of which 14 million paid for tax preparation they could have received for free. To reach that number, the Inspector General conducted a survey that he considered statistically valid among 200 taxpayers who were eligible for free file but used a commercial online product.

Intuit says in public records that it earns an average of $ 62 for each return, but that figure includes many people who submit for free, so the average revenue for each paying customer is considerably higher. The company’s TurboTax unit generated $ 1.6 billion in operating income in the most recently reported fiscal year.

More eligible taxpayers who find Free File can threaten the company’s profits, according to a December note to customers of J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty, who handles Intuit. “We want to acknowledge the risk that we can see part of that population as free once they realize what’s available to them,” he wrote.

The audit also revealed that many taxpayers are not aware of the Free File website of the IRS, but simply use a search engine such as Google. This often leads them to commercial sites for products such as TurboTax or H&R Block online.

An image of the Inspector General shows the complexity of using Free file. (Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration)

The report urges the IRS to take a number of steps to address the shortcomings of the Free File program. The IRS should increase its oversight to ensure that companies follow the rules of the program, add a way for taxpayers to file complaints about the program and more closely monitor program performance, the report said. The IRS generally agreed with the recommendations.

Some recommendations are unlikely to come true quickly, given the limitations of IRS financing. For example, the Inspector General urged the IRS to “develop a comprehensive outreach and advertising plan for the program”. But the IRS has not spent any money since 2014 to advertise the program for an obvious reason: the agency has cut back on spending cuts.

In response to the suggestion, the IRS management told the inspector general that the agency would “start a dialogue” with the online tax preparation companies “to identify opportunities to raise awareness about the program,” the report says. It adds: “However, no formalized strategy has been developed with specific actions to be taken.”

In a statement, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., The ranking minority member in the Senate Finance Committee and an advocate of making tax returns cheaper and easier, the findings of the Inspector General confirm that ProPublica reports that “the free file program is a mess.” “He added, however, that” recent IRS program reforms are good for taxpayers. … The IRS must be vigilant in enforcing these reforms, and Congress must provide the IRS with the means to develop a free public service. “