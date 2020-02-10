American Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) again generates controversy, and again from comments she made on Fox News. The low presidential candidate supports the resignation of President Donald Trump on Friday by Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a recipient of Purple Heart, after the Ukrainian expert testified before the Congress. Just like Vindman, Gabbard is also an army officer in active service.

Gabbard, who has promised to support what the Democrat has won the nomination, does not seem to be aware of the role of Vindman as Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC), instead incorrectly suggesting that he was a cabinet official .

“Ultimately, whether people like it or not, there are consequences for the election and the president must make the decisions in his hand about who he wants to serve in his cabinet,” Gabbard Neil Cavuto told Fox News as Newsweek reported.

She is also convicted for putting politics above national security.

Experts and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say that retaliation is illegal.

Many are furious Gabbard once again opts for Trump, who has vowed to beat Democrats at the polls in November.

