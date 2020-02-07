TTP leader involved in 2014 GSP attack killed in Afghanistan

A key leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Pakistani Taliban parent organization that was accused of being involved in the Peshawar APS attack in 2014, was killed in Afghanistan, the group confirmed late Thursday evening.

Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, former vice chairman of the TTP and member of the group’s central committee, and another commander Qari Saif Peshawari were killed in an argument with Afghan forces on January 31, Mohammad Khurasani said with a statement.

Khurasani gave no details of the clash, but said he was on the way to an attack when Afghan troops blocked his way and killed him.

Further insight into the murder of the Pakistani Taliban, Sheikh Khalid Haqqani in Kabul. Many unanswered questions.

The TTP was founded in 2007 by Baitullah Mehsud and comes from the powerful Mehsud tribe from the South Waziristan tribal area. It is already divided into four groups: the Swat Group, the Mehsud Group, the Bajaur Agency Group and the Darra Adamkhel Group.

Haqqani, a notorious leader from the Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been ranked as one of the most wanted terrorists by the Pakistani authorities because of his involvement in several terrorist attacks in the country.

Haqqani was accused of being in direct contact with the attackers in December 2014 for one of the bloodiest attacks on the Army Public School Peshawar. It was the most brutal attack in the country’s history, in which 132 school children and a dozen of them were killed their employees.

One of the main attacks in which he was personally involved was the “command attack on FC headquarters (Frontier Corps Headquarters) and the training facility in Shabqadar”, in which 80 Pakistani soldiers, recruits and civilians were killed in 2011. The Taliban described this attack in response to the murder of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad a few days before the attack.

In 2012 he was involved in the suicide bombing of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khalid Haqqani also participated in a failed attempt to kill Awami National Party leader Asfandiyar Wali Khan in Charsadda district in 2008.

Analysts said the Haqqani assassination was a great success for the TTP as he headed its religious department and used the Taliban for propaganda.

“Haqqani was known as the group’s top religious cleric, who also issued a decree against journalists in 2014 declaring them a ‘party’ to the conflict in the country,” said Saboor Khattak, a senior Peshawar journalist, told the Anadolu Agency.

“TTP has already split into several groups and Haqqani was a key leader of the Mehsud group,” added Khattak.