Truths about golf equipment: Do you need to repair your swing before or after you have new clubs?

We are lucky to have two of the most knowledgeable golf gearheads in our office. And they share their knowledge of golf equipment with you. Golf Digest equipment editors, Mike Stachura and E. Michael Johnson, have been working on golf equipment for decades, and few people know the equipment industry better. We asked them to answer your questions in a weekly round-up of the equipment. Tweet them any questions about equipment, and they can answer your questions next week. (Click here or here to ask them a question.)

My irons are nine years old and my swing is a mess. Do I have to buy irons, follow DAN lessons or vice versa? Does it matter? – @ fofop05

This is the wave version of the chicken and the egg. Although the answer probably depends on who you ask, we went to one of the leading club fitters in the country, Nick Sherburne from Club Champion (an eternal Golf Digest Best 100 Club fitters) to ask his opinion.

“I tell every golfer in this scenario that you have to get fit first,” says Sherburne. “That said, you have to be very clear with your installer that you are planning to take classes. A good engineer can help the golfer find out if they have equipment that helps their swing changes, or makes the required swing changes almost impossible. “

That may seem counterintuitive, since you probably feel that their swing needs to be dialed in before you get new clubs, but the fact is that most golfers tend to adjust their swing to suit their equipment. So instead of fighting your equipment during a changeover, letting your know what you’re trying to accomplish will help your installer fit you into clubs that can speed up that process.

Or, as Sherburne says, “Golfers need to understand that equipment has a lot to do with the way they wave at the club and if they don’t have the right equipment, no matter how many lessons they take or balls they hit, they will struggle. “

What can Kevin Na achieve by having a stiff graphite shaft in his putter? – @ s2h2ely

This question is reminiscent of the wisdom of Harold Hilton, who won four British amateurs, along with a few British Opens and an American amateur. In the book “Modern Golf” Hilton wrote: “A good shaft is a pearl that cannot be paid for.”

Hilton spoke about all clubs, but the fact is that the shaft of a putter can play an important role in how well a player performs on the green. In the case of Na, his switch to the LA Golf stability shaft – a very stiff graphite putter – immediately paid dividends when he set a PGA Tour record with 558 feet, 11 inch putts made when winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2019. At that time, Na said: “It is a very stiff shaft. It is stiffer than steel and it helped me and gave me the consistency of good speed.”

Before Na, the stiff putter axle helped with speed control. But just as golfers are attracted to certain putters, they are also attracted to certain shafts, depending on how they feel. For example, Corey Pavin has been using a Bulls Eye putter with a very soft handle for more than 30 years. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I don’t know what I would do if I had to plan it again. It just wouldn’t be the same. Not even around,” Pavin said a few years ago.

The takeaway meals here are just like flexes in drivers and irons and wedges, there is a putter flex that works best for every golfer. That is why a putter fitting is just as valuable as a driver fitting, maybe even more.

If I shorten the axle in my driver, do I have to make any adjustments to the head to balance the swing weight? – @ sigep75

Since most PGA Tour players use drive shaft lengths that are at least half an inch shorter than the standard length for the same driver models sold in stores, you can understand why a shortened axis of the original is the right thing to do. (Why average golfers are asked to hit a longer and harder-to-control shaft length than tour pros seems a bit silly.) A good fit should also have told you that you are better with a shorter shaft from the start. We don’t know for sure if we would only make these kinds of changes unilaterally, because yes, you are right, a change in the length of the axis changes other things. It is just how you seem smarter because of a completely different hairstyle, I am told.

No, what you should at least do if you shorten the shaft length on your driver is to add mass (such as lead belt) to the head so that the swing weight remains the same. You should at least experiment with different amounts of lead tape, but if you cut an inch off your drive shaft, you should add a few inches of lead tape to the head. But it’s probably more complicated than looking at it, says Woody Lashen from Pete’s Golf in Mineola, N.Y., a 100 Digest Clubfitter with eternal golf. “Good rule of thumb is two grams per swing weight,” he said. “And that is ultimately more tape than you might think. It’s not easy, and some axes with a high balance point don’t change flex at all when you cut them off the butt. And if you then change the grip, you can take another factor to have. ‘

In other words, getting an expert may not only show you how it can be improved, but also how you can have each part dial in correctly. A shorter axis can increase the tendency to square angle of vision and impact locations in the center. This can mean that right-hand photos are made that more often receive the highest energy transfer through those central impacts. Rickie Fowler has tried it and feels confident with a 43.5-inch drive shaft.

“I feel that I have more control,” he said. “The club is a lot easier for me and because it is slightly shorter, it is easier to save if it gets a bit out of position.” the driver by shortening the shaft length, what do you think about those shafts with a longer length? That you have more control over the club than a professional? I don’t know, but it sounds like you need a haircut.

