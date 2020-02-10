Trump’s shameful acquittal and the history of the deliberately undemocratic senate – Raw Story

Years and decades from now it is not unlikely that the confluence of planning on January 31, both the official exit of Britain from the European Union and the Senate vote to testify in the “trial” of Donald Trump , will mark that date as an important low point in transatlantic democracy. A date that will live in disgrace, if you like, or perhaps rather “perfidy” as Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer put it admirably. The completely reckless, self-serving, unworthy and hypocritical voice of the Senate Republicans to protect their president from any kind of investigation is not at all surprising, although still somehow shocking.

Senator Lamar Alexander’s cynical justification of his vote, where “there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven,” is in a sense the credo of the current Republican Party. Spending the last three years on “fake news” on something that was unpleasant for them is in a way refreshing Alexander’s honesty and commitment to reality. Alexander acknowledges that Trump is guilty – he just doesn’t care, so why waste time with a real lawsuit? What is more surprising than the Republicans setting up the process for the inevitable ‘acquittal’ this week is that so-called ‘moderates’, such as Senator Susan Collins and Senator Mitt Romney, did the right thing. It is better to mislead a few centrist Democrats by thinking that the GOP has not completely lost its mind.

No one with good conscience or common sense could ever think that the Republican role in the Senate removal procedure was anything other than a successful attempt to cover up, one with the branch to let Trump know correctly that he can do what he wants with absolutely no consequences. The intersection of this particular Rubicon is by no means the only, or even the worst, democratic relegation of recent years, but it is certainly a remarkable one because Republicans of Senate Majority Mitch McConnell don’t even bother with their lack of ethics. From that perspective, no matter how disturbing the Republican cravenness is, it fits very well with the spirit of the times. Theorist Astra Taylor notes this in her excellent treatise Democracy cannot exist, but we will miss it when it is over when it notes that “recent studies reveal that democracy … has been weakened globally over the last ten years … It is hollowed out, undermined, attacked … allowed to wilt. “Although the concept of” democracy “and the upper chamber of the US legislative branch are hardly synonymous with each other, it is now more crucial than ever to bear in mind what is intentionally undemocratic about the Senate as an institution.

In the hours following the predictable Senate vote, reactions from centrist liberals that seemed farther to the left seemed to fall apart anecdotally into two different broad, emerging consensuses. While most camps can, must and must be united in trying to ensure that Trump only serves one term, the analysis of what the inevitable Senate acquittal means was enormously varied.

Among many centrist liberals, there was a halcyon valorization of a senate that never fully existed, a Pollyannaish yearning for a past of trial, decorum, and centrist sensitivity. That is the sentiment of Boston Globe editor Yvonne Abraham when he seriously asked: “What can be said about this week’s shameful events in the US Senate that do not sound hopelessly naive?” Willing to prove that they have never enjoyed the West Wing, experts further left emphasize, accurately, that the Senate itself is explicitly an institution based on the rejection of the popular will, or as a wagage on Twitter expressed it: ” looking at the resistance lists is getting hot and worried about how fundamentally undemocratic the senate would be, be balm for the soul, but they will learn nothing from this whole nonsense affair. “

Except that this is the case – both things can be true. The Senate can be an institution that is always based on unequal representation, and the Republican vote can still be a particularly embarrassing moment. What can and should be learned from the affair is not that resistance to Trump should be fruitless, but rather that we cannot expect institutions and procedures to be what saves us.

The cracking of the figures is sobering if you really want to know how undemocratic the senate actually is. An overwhelming majority of representatives voted to accuse Trump in the much more democratic (and democratic) House of Representatives, as a result of a CNN survey of January 20, in which 51% of Americans narrowly supported the removal of the president. Nevertheless, the senate was able to easily kill even the possibility of such a result (even beyond the heavy 2/3 third condemnation requirement, which historically made such an outcome a constitutional impossibility). Ian Millhiser explains in Vox that “more than half of the US population lives in just nine states. That means that a large part of the nation is represented by just 18 senators. Less than half the population owns approximately 82 percent of the senate. “He further explains that in the current senate, the republican” majority “represents fifteen million fewer people than the democratic” minority. “

Such an undemocratic institution is partly, like the electoral college, a remnant from an era in which small states and slave-owned states were plagued by compromises that would give them political power while the constitution was being drafted. The origin of the institution is important to bear in mind, because although population differences between states such as Wyoming and California would have been unthinkable for the men who drafted the constitution, the resulting undemocratic conclusions are a difference in degree but not of a nature. When the senate overthrows the will of the people, it is not a bug but a characteristic of the document. The purpose of the senate was precisely to suppress the real democratic possibility – it is just particularly clear on this point. What is crucial for all good-thinking people who are against Trump is to remember that that is precisely the purpose of the Senate, and that a complacent belief in the fundamental decency of institutions is dangerous.

The constitution in American society is so valued, a central text alongside the much more radical Declaration of Independence in defining our covenant nationality, that there may be something that seems almost subversive with regard to the clearly undemocratic characteristics. The aim of the Constitutional Treaty, however, was largely to disrupt the popular radicalism of the statutes that structured the administration from the revolution to constitutional ratification. While there may be truth in the fact that the Constitution was necessary to form a nation capable of defending and supporting itself, the articles were a period of genuine democratic hope, when radical and egalitarian social and economic arrangements were possible in at least some states. Literary scholar Cathy Davidson argues in Revolution and the Word: The Rise of the Novel in America, which meant ratification far from a kind of democratic virtue, meant an eclipse of radical possibility, and noted “the repressive years after the adoption of the constitution” . For Davidson, the much-appreciated editors gathered in Philadelphia to sabotage the democratic enthusiasm of the articles, concerned about “the limits of freedom and the role of authority in a republic.”

The Constitutional Convention is therefore better understood as a kind of democratic collapse, such as restoration after the seventeenth-century English revolution, or the end of the reconstruction after the American civil war. Historian Woody Holton writes in Unruly Americans and the Origins of the Constitution that although “today both politicians and judges claim an almost religious respect for the original intention of the Framers,” reading federal arguments from the eighteenth century indicates that the goal of the constitution was “to put the democratic genius back in the bottle.” That was the position of a newspaper in Connecticut who argued in 1786 that state meetings “paid too much attention to popular views,” or to the future finance minister Alexander Hamilton, recently transformed by a Broadway musical into a hero of neo-liberal meritocratic endeavor, he complained that he was “tired of an excess of democracy.” Only two generations later partisans of democratic reforms understood all too clearly that the Constitution was a deeply compromised document, with abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison describing it as “a covenant with death, an agreement with hell.” Historian Gordon Wood famously claimed that “The American revolution was not conservative at all; on the contrary, it was just as radical and revolutionary as all the others in history,” and that may well be true. But what also seems unquestionable is that the Constitution is somehow a betrayal was about that radicalism.

If Garrison and young Frederick Douglass agreed with other radicals that the Constitution was reactionary, then progressives would embrace the document because of an ingenious piece of rhetorical redefinition born of necessity during the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln is the most revolutionary of the constitutional exegetes, because he fully reformulated what the document meant by the prism of the declaration of democratic independence. Gary Wills in the magical The Words that Remade America claimed that in Gettysburg: Lincoln was here to clear the contaminated atmosphere of American history itself, contaminated with official sins and inherited guilt. He would purify the constitution … (by changing the document from the inside), by appealing to the letter to the ghost, subtly changing the vengeful things of that legal compromise, bringing it to his own indictment. “Call it one of the” most daring acts of open air dexterity ever witnessed the unsuspecting, “Wills claims that” Lincoln had revolutionized the revolution, giving people a new past to live with that their future indefinitely would change. “By commemorating a mythical constitution that was never, Lincoln accomplished the necessary task of giving both a radical potential that did not exist within the actual words, while attaching the nation to each other.

This was a double-edged sword. On the one hand, through the rhetorical and legal application of constitutionality, great progress has been made throughout American history. But there is also the risk that you will fool yourself into thinking that the Constitution is actually a democratic document, which is a long way to explain the frustration among many when the Senate acts as they would expect. If we assume that procedure is salvation, a broken heart will be our inevitable result. The question for the people on the left is how we get around the extra-democratic aspects of the constitution while living in a constitutional republic? We could try a new rhetorical “cleansing” of the Constitution in the Lincoln way, a reconfirmation of his mind above his laws – and much could be recommended that way.

I wonder, though, whether we prefer to reject some of our illusions, and whether there is perhaps something to be recommended in embracing a kind of “left-wing devolution,” a commitment to some kind of small-scale, regional, and local politics and solidarity that we often ignore in favor of the drama of national affairs. Too often we focus solely on the pseudo-salvation of national politics, forgetting that democracy is much bigger than the constitution and has more to do than just what is happening in Washington. Tayler writes that “Distance tends towards an advantage for anti-democratic forces … because people cannot easily reach the rulers or the institutions that handle it,” and explains that “Scale is best understood as a strategy, a means to democratic ends “because” Democracy starts where you live. ” All politics must be local, something that law has understood for generations (which, in addition to inequalities that have been established to their advantage, is part of why they are now so successful). Democracy, and agitation therefor, does not only happen in the Senate, but in state houses, on school boards, in city councils, at workplaces. It has to happen everywhere.

Ed Simon is the editor-in-chief of The Marginalia Review of Books, a channel of The Los Angeles Review of Books. He holds a PhD in English from Lehigh University and regularly contributes to various locations. He is also an editor at the History News Network. He can be followed on his website or on Twitter @WithEdSimon.

This article was originally published on History News Network