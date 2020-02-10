Trump’s plan to have GOP senate allies investigate his enemies encountering his own roadblock – Raw Story

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s hope to use Republican allies such as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to investigate his enemies may encounter a major roadblock due to the policies of his own Justice Department and legal instructions from his personal lawyers.

With reports that multiple GOP majority Senate Committees are planning to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the beast notes that Trump’s use of the judge’s court to stop investigating their client is also derailing after his critics and perceived enemies.

As David Lurie of the Beast writes, after he remarked: “We all know, since Democrats have taken control of the House, President Donald Trump has tried to frustrate all congressional investigations into his misconduct, culminating in demanding that government agencies and Witnesses refuse to comply with every subpoena issued by the House in his investigation of accusation, “he adds:” If Trump overcomes the challenges of Congress’s powers of oversight now before the Supreme Court, he may also have the ability of his Congress allies to start the witch hunt that Trump wants to pursue against his political opponents. Why? Because, to protect the president, Trump’s own lawyers and Bill Barr’s Justice Department are asking the court to effectively prohibit Congress from investigating allegedly corrupt officials. “

Referring to Graham’s insistence on multiple Senate Committees to open retaliation investigations, Lurie said that Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow has already initiated a lawsuit that could hamper those attempts.

“Trump’s Justice Department, along with his personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, are now trying to convince the Supreme Court that lawmakers should be largely excluded from investigating law violations, including government officials,” reports the report before pointing out Trump’s “stonewalling” of investigations in his administration – with the blessing of Attorney General Bill Barr.

“DOJ by William Barr has fully subscribed to Trump’s stonewalling and has submitted a briefing to support Sekulow’s views. In his summary proceedings on the summons of the Supreme Court, the DOJ argues that Congress’s supervisory authority to investigate corruption and illegality is in fact tightly restricted, questioning the permissibility of the types of surveillance investigations that Congress has regularly conducted for decades, ” notes the report. “According to the DOJ, congress investigations into illegal behavior by individuals, including the president, are extremely problematic because they can miss a” valid legal purpose “and instead focus on, forbid heaven,” expose illegality for its own sake. “The congress, DOJ claims, lacks the power to expose illegal behavior” for the sake of exposure, “and therefore it must be prevented from focusing its investigation on” private “misconduct even when such” private “conduct is criminal and corrupt.”

“If the Supreme Court accepts Trump’s argument, the investigation into the Biden conspiracy theory that Graham and his senate colleagues would strive to pursue at Trump’s insistence would be strictly limited, if not terminated. According to Sekulow and the DOJ, it is precisely such attempts to inquire about “personal” corruption that falls outside the control of Congress. Indeed, if Trump’s argument is accepted, large parts of the normal conduct of the investigation by Congress regarding possible illegal behavior will become invalid, “Lurie summarizes.

