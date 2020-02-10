Trump’s lawyer says that “Anonymous” writer has been identified – and will soon be fired – Raw Story

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) appeared on CNN’s “New Day” to respond to Donald Trump’s Twitter slides against him, pushing aside the president’s name and urging him to “act like a responsible adult,” but saved his anger for Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In conversation with host John Berman, Manchin – who claimed he was Trump’s best chance of receiving dual support for all of his initiatives – was asked by the CNN host to be referred to as “Munchkin” by the president.

“I love the president, I just love my country and I’m going to do what’s good for the country,” Manchin explained after explaining how he got his vote to condemn the president of intangible crimes.