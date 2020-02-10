Trump’s budget is based on fantasy-economic growth rates that the Fed warns will not happen – Raw Story

President Donald Trump’s new budget plan is one of his most extreme to date, depositing trillions of dollars in money, from Medicaid to food stamps to the Environmental Protection Agency – a measure his government claims to be sufficient to counter the federal budget. 2035, even including the huge tax cuts for companies and billionaires that were implemented at the end of 2017.

But, according to Jim Tankersley in the New York Times, it probably won’t even do that – because the administration assumes that tax revenues will increase due to a huge 3 percent per year economic expansion that no reputable agency considers likely.

“President Trump’s budget proposals are determined by the belief that the economy will grow considerably faster than most economists expect. The latest version, which will be released on Monday, is a short departure: it admits for the first time that the previous projections of the administration were too optimistic, “Tankersley wrote.” Then it immediately goes back to predicting 3 percent growth, for most of a decade. “

“According to summary tables reviewed by the New York Times and interviews with government officials, the new budget predicts a 2.8 percent growth for the US economy this year – or, according to statistics, the government would rather quote a 3.1 percent rate. That is more than half a percentage point larger than Federal Reserve and Congressional Budget Office predictors predict, “wrote Tankersley.

“It then predicts a growth of more than 3 percent per year for the coming years if the government’s economic policy is established,” continues Tankersley. “The Fed, the budget office and others all see a growth of less than 2 percent per year at that time. By 2030, the administration predicts that the economy will be more than 15 percent larger than forecasters at the budget office. “

In addition, Tankersley wrote, the administration also bases its forecast on the assumption that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in response to their hypothetical 3 percent sustained growth, which in reality economists say they would almost certainly do. Higher interest rates would mean that government interest payments on government bonds would rise, causing widening deficits.

The board, for its part, acknowledges that its earlier optimistic forecasts were unsuccessful, but wrote Tankersley: “Officials attributed half a point of last year’s missed forecast to the effects of US trade policy – in particular uncertainty about resolution of trade negotiations with China and approval by the congress of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. They said that these uncertainties had now been resolved and that growth would accelerate accordingly. “

