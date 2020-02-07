Trump’s alarming attempt to turn the government into a revenge weapon is overdrive after his acquittal – Raw Story

After President Gerald Ford, a republican, had refused federal rescue operations to an almost bankrupt New York City in 1975, a headline famously said, “Ford to City: Drop Dead.”

On Wednesday, even before the GOP Senate acquitted President Trump for his corrupt deduction of US military assistance to Ukraine for personal political gain, his White House issued a veto threat for an emergency relief package designed to help Puerto Rico recover from a series of harmful earthquakes , including one that took place the previous day.

This article was originally published on Salon

Say this for Gerald Ford: he didn’t seem to have any personal resentment against New York. However, Trump apparently feels bitter indignation despite the unscathed escape of two major efforts to curb his corruption in the past year. He responds to his moment of acquittal by stepping up his revenge policy – both in terms of rhetoric and policy.

“Neither Puerto Ricans nor US taxpayers benefit when emergency aid is misappropriated, lost, or stolen through wastage, fraud, and abuse,” Trump’s veto message said. The distinction between Puerto Ricans and American taxpayers is special – after all, Puerto Ricans are American taxpayers who pay nearly $ 4 billion a year in federal taxes, including social security and Medicare income taxes. What is even more worrying about Trump’s threat to withhold aid to Puerto Rico is that because of its unique status as an American Commonwealth, Puerto Rico cannot accept help from other countries. Refusing to help the people of Puerto Rico after a natural disaster is arbitrary, inhuman and cruel – and no other part of the US would be treated this way.

Trump to Puerto Rico: Drop dead.

Trump has been scolding Maria against the island since Hurricane Maria, when he threw paper towels to storm victims and complained loudly and repeatedly about the costs of reconstruction. He sustained an earlier disaster package for Puerto Rico for almost two years, and when he finally released nearly $ 16 billion in funding, he forced Puerto Rico to drop its minimum $ 15 emergency aid.

Such a collective punishment was necessary, the president argued, because Puerto Rico is “one of the most corrupt places on earth.” Although Puerto Rico has attracted its specific ire, it is certainly not the only US jurisdiction whose voters have been punished by this government, presumably because their political leaders have failed to master it.

To mark his acquittal on an article of abuse of power, Trump celebrated this by threatening to abuse his power. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham had an example of Trump’s post-accusation speech on Fox News Thursday, hilariously claiming he would speak with “some humility” and then clarifying: “I think he’s also going to talk about how he was treated terribly and how that maybe people should pay for that. “

Trump’s first official policy change after acquittal was the announcement on Fox News that the Department of Homeland Security will suspend all New York residents from participating in the Global Entry program. The excuse? The Empire State has authorized the issue of driving licenses to undocumented immigrants (as well as 12 other states) and has also adopted a law preventing ICE from accessing the data. Equipped with a sense of double justification, Trump started a public feud intended to punish a state that does not support him, while maximizing political resonance with his base. Ironically, as the Competitive Enterprise Institute notes, Trump’s move means excluding New Yorkers from a program that speeds up access to the US, while Mexican nationals remain free to enroll.

Trump’s politics of the little “goes way beyond immigration,” as the editors of the New York Times have outlined:

Among other efforts, in September, the Environmental Protection Agency moved to revoke a long-standing federal waiver, allowing California to set its own car emission standards. That same week, the president ordered the agency to quote San Francisco for environmental violations caused by the homeless crisis. He also discussed with assistants the possibility of sending in federal authorities to get the homeless population out of the streets of Los Angeles and to lead them into government-supported facilities.

As with the abolition of the state and the local tax deduction in the 2017 tax assessment of the Republicans – which was clearly aimed at the high tax states that voted for Hillary Clinton – the retaliation policy of the president turns the government into a revenge weapon.