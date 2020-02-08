Trump’s acquittal has unleashed the most ‘corrupt, unsuitable, demented and malevolent president’ ever: columnist – Raw Story

In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, David Rothkopf accused Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Attorney General Bill Barr of standby while President Donald Trump cleared everyone who crossed him with his testimony during his deposition, with the columnist save most of its vitriol for Republicans who keep the president breaking the law.

In short, he blamed the entire republican party apparatus for giving more power to “the most corrupt, unsuitable, demented and malevolent president” in history.

“Donald Trump unleashed a Friday night massacre at the end of the week when the Senate released him, one that again reveals not only who Trump is, but also how he intends to act thanks to the carte blanche to abuse his powers that He was handed over to him by the Senate and his Attorney General, “writes Rothkopf, taking note of the resignation of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, his brother and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“Their resignation and forced departure from office are in all cases retribution against witnesses in the case against the president. That’s a crime. But of course, that crime will never be committed because the US government agency responsible for enforcing such laws, the Department of Justice, has been taken over by an attorney general who has hurt himself before Congress, has broken his oath and has been protecting the president ahead of the interests of the American people to whom he owes his highest duty, “he wrote. “Between Barr and Senate leader Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump has been given free rein to be his worst self. And Trump never disappoints those who expect the worst from him. “

“He was told that he is above the law, unable to commit a crime. He was told that Article II of the Constitution gives him unlimited powers. He was told that he did not have to submit to the supervision of the congress, “the columnist continued. “In other words, he is free to be himself. And we all know who that is – except perhaps Senator Susan Collins and the other foothills of the Senate who expected that our scammer had somehow learned a lesson from this accusation test. Trump is a man who thinks that the law is for small people, that the rich can work their way out of any legal precarious situation. He thinks that character and courage and duty, the qualities that Yovanovitch and the Vindmans exhibit, are for losers. “

Rothkopf calls the current state in the US a “dark period in our history,” and writes that Trump is likely to do even more damage before the November elections.

“Nine months is also enough time to commit many crimes. We must indeed ask ourselves how many crimes will be used by the criminal gang that has seized our government to steal those upcoming elections. In a capricious administration, a joint focus on cheating at the polls is one of the few consistent initiatives that has been a priority for them from the very beginning. And they have never been so competent to abuse their power as a way to preserve that power. Punishing observers and witnesses is the technique mafia enforcers use to escape the consequences for their crimes, “he warned before concluding that Donald Trump has become:” The most powerful president in American history and the most dangerous and corrupt official in the United States ever knew. “

You can read more here (subscription required).

