Trump wrongly claims that the wall is being paid for by “repayment money” from immigrants – Raw Story

Americans know that President Donald Trump is a scandalous, scandalized character. They knew it when he won in 2016. If Democrats want to beat him in 2020, they will probably have to stand up by doing more than just acting against him as the public shame he is. They will have to run against him as they would against other Republicans.

And this week Trump seems willing to give Democrats a gift that will help them exactly – if they are willing to accept it.

It came in the form of the new White House budget, which wants to cut federal government spending by $ 4.8 trillion for ten years. These cuts come from many valuable and popular programs that voters like, which Trump has previously defended. And if Democrats are smart, they will smash Trump’s betrayal.