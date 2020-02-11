Trump “won last time with nothing – and now he has money” – Raw Story

HBO host Bill Maher told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that President Donald Trump has an advantage over Democrats in the 2020 presidential election because they are awake.

“Trump doesn’t have to be popular. Listen to what he always says. You have no choice,” Maher told Zakaria. “It’s just – you have to vote for me. Because he says, “Yes, you may not like me. I may be rude and vulgar and terrible, but they are crazy. And there are many things in that trash that are crazy. “”

Maher described the ‘crazy’ democratic rhetoric as the ‘too far away left woke-y stuff’ and argued that ‘people are just looking for’ don’t do crazy things’. Don’t say crazy things, because we are all tagged with it. “And then they go,” Yes, I don’t like Trump, but he’s right. I have to vote for him. They are crazy. “”

Maher is a frequent critic of “wakeness.” In June he used part of his HBO show “Real Time” to advise Democrats that if they want to win in the 2020 elections, they will “Woke-ville for a day” and “ee what’s going on in Mullet Town . ”In September, he told his viewers that“ lifting those who have cheated or abandoned society – that is liberalism. Hating white is just boring virtue signaling. ”

Maher had also used ‘wakeness’ as a scapegoat a month earlier when he criticized the anti-Israeli occupation boycott, repulsion and sanction movement as’ a bullshit purity test by people who wanted to appear awake but actually slept through the history class. “

In addition to criticizing Democrats for their allegedly far-left views, Maher also took photos of last week’s Iowa caucus results, which were thrown into chaos by reporting problems.

“The Democrats are – they looked like the gang that can’t shoot upright,” Maher told Zakaria. He added later: “If they can’t get their action together quickly, it’s over before it starts. I mean, [Trump] won the last time with nothing, and now he has money. And you know, he’s president Or as I say, it is normalized for many people. “

Trump has ridiculed Iowa chaos by tweeting Tuesday that “Caucus Democrat is a straightforward disaster. Nothing works just like they ran the land. Consider the $ 5 billion Obamacare website, which should have cost 2%. The only person who can claim a very big win in Iowa last night is “Trump.” “

You can watch the full video on YouTube:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egDfWl6LfMo [/ embed]

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].