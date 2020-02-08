Trump was busy destroying government programs while the country was distracted by his accusation: columnist – Raw Story

In a column for the Washington Post, Ruth Marcus emphasized several policy changes made by President Donald Trump’s government, while the press and the public focused on his trial.

“It is worth re-visiting what the Trump government did while Congress made the accusations, from the time the President’s efforts to use Ukraine as a tool in his re-election campaign from early September to today were revealed”, wrote Marcus. “These are not inviolable violations, but they are the kind of misleading policy that, along with Trump’s inviolable behavior, should be in the minds of voters as the elections approach.”

First, “The government has repealed one of the most important environmental rules of the Obama era, about” waters of the United States. ” Previous legislation had extended federal protection and regulation of such ‘waters’ to include streams, ponds and even drainage ditches in larger waterways. Environmental groups claim that the change will result in massive loss of wetlands that are crucial to combating climate change and pose a threat to drinking water supplies. “

Second: “The administration suggested allowing states to limit the amounts they spend on Medicaid for poor adults. It invited states to turn that part of Medicaid funding into a block grant and offered them new flexibility to reduce coverage and benefits. Block subsidies are a favorite Republican technique to limit spending, and the administration’s proposal was a way to achieve in a more limited way what it couldn’t achieve, even a Republican congress that failed to block Medicaid three years ago “

Third: “The Supreme Court, which divided 5 to 4 along ideological lines, allowed a Trump government rule to come into effect that would make it harder for poor immigrants to gain admission to the United States or get green cards that allowed them give to live and work here … The administration also extended its already unnecessary and poorly implemented travel ban with six additional countries, mostly in Africa and including the most populous country on the continent, Nigeria, on the grounds that they are not have done enough to provide information about potential terrorists or criminals. “

And more could come, Marcus wrote. “The Interior Department is ready to weaken the protection for millions of migratory birds and says that companies whose industrial activities kill birds by accident should not be subjected to fines or prosecutions. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is rolling back another rule from the Obama era designed to put pressure on cities to do more to combat racial segregation in housing. The agricultural department has decided to tighten the suitability for food stamps in a way that, according to the administration itself, would eliminate nearly 700,000 of the poorest adults from the sandwiches. “

“The accusation process is on its way,” wrote Marcus, but “The bad policy of this administration continues.”

