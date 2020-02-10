Trump wants to invest big in nuclear weapons: report – Raw Story

President Donald Trump wants to dramatically increase spending on nuclear weapons, according to his new budget proposal.

Axios reported Sunday evening, after seeing an advanced copy, that the budget for the arsenal has increased considerably.

“Trump’s budget for 2021 requires $ 28.9 billion for the Pentagon to modernize the nuclear delivery systems and $ 19.8 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration – an increase of nearly 20% over its previous budget request – for” modernization of the nuclear weapons stock, “Axios quoted as familiar with the budget request.

“This includes a series of warhead life extension programs, investments in new scientific tools that we need to maintain safe, effective and reliable nuclear supplies in the future,” said Axios a source, “a significant increase for maintenance and upgrade to a long – neglected and aging infrastructure and financing to restore the nation’s ability to develop new nuclear warheads. “

The United States already has more than 6,000 nuclear weapons, but it has less than Russia, according to a fact sheet on arms control.

Political leaders have warned that the existing nuclear systems have reached the end of their lifespan, said Makensie Eaglen, defense budget expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

“We continue to put plasters on plasters and now new systems are needed,” Eaglen said.

Trump believes in nuclear modernization, according to a source who is familiar with the budget.

A study published by Michigan Tech explained that only 100 nuclear weapons would be needed to completely end humanity.

The United States is confronted with Russia, North Korea and Iran after Trump broke nuclear treaties and was unable to negotiate peace with Kim Jong Un.

