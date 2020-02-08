Trump used the story of Philly Girl to attack “failing” schools in the city – but she is on one of the most desired charters in the city – Raw Story

President Donald Trump was strongly criticized for trying to restore the reputation of expropriated former baseball player and manager Pete Rose.

“He gambled, but only by winning his own team, and paid a prize for decades,” Trump posted on Twitter.

“Take Pete Rose to the Baseball Hall of Fame,” demanded the leader of the free world. “It’s time!”

Here is part of what people said about Trump’s efforts to put an end to Rose’s permanent incapacity.

Pete Rose should have gambled at one of your casinos instead. They are the only casinos in history where the house lost. pic.twitter.com/89M9IdNeep — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 8, 2020

He cheated. He is a grunter. He has violated both written and unwritten rules. He played the entire American game. He has absolutely no regrets and becomes even more shittier in his old age.