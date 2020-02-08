Trump tries to win black voters in 2020 – on the basis of one piece of adopted legislation that he complained about after signing – Raw Story

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is planning a huge offensive to try to recapture the suburbs, well-educated voters who lost the Republican party in 2018, who helped democrats take control of the house – a block of voters that he will recapture must almost certainly make the entry to win re-election.

But he also goes after another block of voters that the GOP has never done well in modern history: African-Americans.

“Strengthened by his accusation of release and the confused Democratic primary race, President Trump and his campaign turn to address the major weaknesses of his re-election bid with an aggressive, well-funded but uncertain attempt to reclaim suburban voters who are eliminated by his policies and behavior, “wrote Maggie Haberman, Annie Karni and Jonathan Martin.” One of the goals is to appeal to black voters and white voters in the suburbs and higher incomes with advertisements such as a spotlight on criminal justice reform for it was first broadcast during the Super Bowl and continues with cable channels with a large female audience, such as Bravo and Lifetime. ”

The President has joined a number of two-party initiatives to reform the federal conviction, such as the FIRST STEP Act, and has transposed the sentences of some black prisoners. He also made a large public display of trying to take rapper A $ AP Rocky from Sweden home when he was accused there.

But he has to overcome enormous obstacles. 8 out of 10 black voters believe the president is a racist, according to recent polls. And although the FIRST STEP law improves the conviction, Trump actually complained behind closed doors that Jared Kushner’s idea of ​​supporting it was stupid. In the meantime, his Ministry of Justice has also taken many regressive measures, including the closure of a federal unit charged with preventing white supremacist violence.

