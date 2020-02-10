Trump thinks his nose at expenditure levels that he has signed in law with the new ‘conservative fantasy budget’: report – Raw Story

President Trump unveiled his new $ 4.8 trillion budget to Congress, which proposes a substantial reduction in social safety net programs and foreign aid, along with an increase in military spending.

According to POLITICO’s Jennifer Sholtes and Caitlin Emma, ​​Trump “tumbled against the spending limits he signed to the law last summer with his new” conservative dream “budget designed to be more successful with lawmakers in Trump’s potential second term.

“Since Trump and congress leaders have already set new funding limits for the coming financial year, this budget was the President’s great opportunity to give realistic feedback on how he wants Congress to distribute that money,” they write. “Instead, he has burned that opportunity in favor of another tax-conservative dream document that legislators will largely ignore, although the cuts could please its base in November and be recycled if he wins another four-year term.”

According to House Appropriations Chairman, Nita Lowey (D-NY), it is “a shame that instead of using his budget to build on historical investments in last year’s budget deal, the president has doubled partisan discussion points that have no chance to become law, adding “It is” a disastrous repetition of the misguided priorities and callous cuts that he has unsuccessfully pursued in previous requests. “

