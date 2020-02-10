Trump the American fascist and authoritarian is no longer a hypothetical – it’s the here and now – Raw Story

Donald Trump’s show trial accusation and “acquittal” was much better in the original Russian or German.

Last Wednesday of last week, all 53 Republicans in the United States Senate voted to clear Donald Trump for accusing Congress. Despite overwhelming evidence – including Trump and the public recordings of his own followers – Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican who partially respected the constitution and the rule of law by voting to accuse Donald Trump of abusing power. Senate Democrats, on the other hand, voted unanimously to condemn Donald Trump on both counts.

In short, the Republican Party is more loyal to power than to the Constitution. Republicans all know that Trump was guilty of accusation and chose to acquit him.

David Corn writes with Mother Jones and describes the alternative reality of TrumpWorld and the surrender of the Republican Party to seductive lies:

A democracy can only function effectively on the basis of good information. If reality is not recognized and accepted, a nation cannot have the debates and discussions needed to make the best decisions for its citizens and the future. Authorists have known for a long time that controlling the story is the key to political control. The Trump accusation trial was a test of the American system. Can the responsible politicians deal with the truth, judge it fairly, and draw a conclusion based on reality (which can still result in a vote not to remove Trump)? The republicans failed. Instead, they stood up for Trump; they renounced reality.

Their action was in sync with how George Orwell described the main need of an authoritarian political party in 1984: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their last, most essential command. That was the GOP playbook for the Trump accusation. This lawsuit was a measure of whether the truth could prevail over political hacking and the authoritarian impulse that Trump has brought into the Republican Party, and the Republicans have condemned themselves.

Aside from the immediate issue of Trump’s obvious guilt and crimes, his accusation and the spectacle surrounding it marked the horrific moment when he was crowned American King. Trump the American fascist and authoritarian is no longer a hypothetical – it’s the here and now.

During the Trump Settlement Trial in the Senate, one of his lawyers, Alan Dershowitz argued that Donald Trump is a de facto king and therefore above the law: “If a president did something he thinks it helps him to be elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition. “

As always, history does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme. Dershowitz declared Donald Trump king or emperor on January 29. On January 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler, leader of the Nazi party, was made Chancellor of Germany, ending the democracy of that country.

The claim of Dershowitz that the personal interests of Trump and the national interest of the country are one and the same should now be seen as a legal precedent. The authoritarian presidency is now a practical issue of American politics.

Attorney General William Barr has further strengthened his boss’s monarchical powers. Last Wednesday, Barr issued a mandate that no presidential candidates, their campaigns or senior employees should be examined without his personal approval. In practice, this means that Donald Trump can violate the law at will – and that the candidates of the Democratic Party are subjected to frivolous investigations and other forms of intimidation.

The Republican servants of Trump have also promised to stop his accusation if and when they regain control of the House of Representatives in the future.

Here are some mandatory questions about the limits of Trump’s forces, if it can be said that they exist.

If Donald Trump is indeed above the law, could he shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it? The answer seems to be yes.

Could Donald Trump put political enemies such as Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Joe Biden and other Democrats in prison? Could he have tried such ‘enemies’ for treason and executed – as he has repeatedly threatened to do?

Could Donald Trump lock up members of the news media – a group he discredits as “the enemy of the people” – because they dare to tell the truth about him?

Can Donald Trump gather and hold black and brown people because he regards them as a “national security threat,” and claims that he is acting in the “interest of the nation” by preventing them from voting against him in the presidential election?

In addition to publicly inviting foreign involvement to help him win the re-election, can Trump simply decide to suspend the 2020 presidential election (and others) because it is “in the interest of the nation”? With their repeated lies about ‘vote fraud’ and the Democrats ‘election elections’, Trump and his allies have repeatedly seen an example of such a result.

Some think these scenarios are fantastic or absurd. Such an assumption is part of how authoritarian, fascist, and other demagogues seize power over a society and then expand it. Such a political force injects its poison through a process of shock and then normalization. Most people adapt to the new rules and the subsequent reality.

Ascendant authoritarianism, especially in a failing democracy such as ours, implies that a country’s cultural norms and expectations about political behavior and political institutions are transformed. As such, in the Trump era, American fascism is not just a story of failing political institutions, extreme political polarization, negative bias and “democratic relapse.” Instead, it is a story about how an entire political culture is negatively influenced and adapted to fit Trump and the goals and vision of his movement.

Joshua Keating writes at Slate and explains this process:

Much of the early handwringing focused on whether the United States could ever move from a democratic republic to an authoritarian regime. It played down the extent to which authoritarianism is not only a political system, but also a kind of political behavior that can also occur in democratic systems. Commentators also missed that authoritarianism is becoming increasingly global: the US has not so much moved from a “free” to a “not free” country, but the distinction between them has faded …

A useful framework for our present moment is suggested by the Dutch political scientist Marlies Glasius, who suggests that we pay less attention to identifying authoritarian regimes and more authoritarian practices. Elected leaders such as Rodrigo Duterte, Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are not “authoritarian” in the same way as leaders of China, Saudi Arabia or Russia, where opposition groups are blocked and elections are fraudulent or non-existent. But that does not mean that they cannot take authoritarian actions. …

Glasius defines authoritarian practices as “actions … sabotaging accountability to people over whom a political actor exercises control, or their representatives, by disabling their access to information and / or disabling their vote.” They make dominance possible and undermine the channels through which people are supposed to make their preferences heard in a democratic society. Such a practice is undermining the legal system to selectively investigate a government rival. “

The 2020 presidential election will not be free, fair, open and transparent. Donald Trump and his party – aided by hostile countries – will again try to appropriate the will of the American people. The desired result is the coronation of Donald Trump as an American king for the second time. Once that precedent has been established, Trump is not deposed or otherwise removed from office for those crimes or other crimes he may commit. Based on his own threats and statements, as well as the cult worship of his supporters and mouthpieces, Trump can become president for life.

The Republican Party, along with the larger global right-wing movement of which it is part, will celebrate such a result. They will have complete control over the US government. Multiracial democracy – which the Republican Party and the world-right vision regard as an existential threat – will be contained and perhaps even completely destroyed. tilted. The commons and the social safety net are fragmented. Gangster capitalists will be fully competent, with few or no restrictions on their destructive behavior. America will more fully become a Christian fascist theocracy. The civil and human rights of non-white people, Muslims, women, gays and lesbians, the disabled, progressives, lefts and other groups Trump and his movement slurping as “un-American” will be further trampled and ground.

Trump’s allies, servants, and followers must celebrate their victory for as long as it lasts. Authoritarian leaders such as Donald Trump end up almost always returning their supporters.

Republicans have given Donald Trump almost unlimited power. But with that they also gave Trump a weapon that he would eventually and inevitably turn against them and his other supporters and cult members. That moment may not come soon, but it will be poetic justice if it is – for whoever is here to witness it.