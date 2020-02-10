Trump shoots photo with his serious tan line as “photo-shoped” – but nobody buys it

A depiction of President Trump who recently ran windy turned viral because he revealed an incredibly grim, misplaced brown line along his face.
The fact that the president uses some sort of artificial tanning is perhaps the worst kept secret in the country, but it is hard not to be reminded of Trump’s strange vanity when images like these pop up.
The photo was originally sent viral by a pro-Trump photographer who posts from the Twitter account @photowhitehouse.
When people everywhere on the internet ridiculed the photo, many Trump supporters claimed it had been photoshopped to accentuate the tan line.
However, @Photowhitehouse intervened to make sure people knew it was real.
And as if that wasn’t proof yet, the same photo also appeared on Getty Images, a media source for real photos.
President Trump quickly took the photo and claimed that he had been photoshopped, but also that his hair looked great.
Big surprise here: it was not photo shoped.
Twitter clearly did not buy President Trump’s claim.
The spray tan of a millionaire should never look so bad.
Of course the internet had more than a few jokes about the subject.
Hopefully President Trump can get a new tanner before the 2020 elections … such a rule is something that voters might not be able to overlook.
.