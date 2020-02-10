Trump shoots photo with his serious tan line as “photo-shoped” – but nobody buys it

A depiction of President Trump who recently ran windy turned viral because he revealed an incredibly grim, misplaced brown line along his face.

The fact that the president uses some sort of artificial tanning is perhaps the worst kept secret in the country, but it is hard not to be reminded of Trump’s strange vanity when images like these pop up.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="P1ZL2B1581366152" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226181491073437698" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226181491073437698&created_ts=1581179423.0&screen_name=voxdotcom&text=A+picture+of+Trump%E2%80%99s+face+by+a+photographer+named+William+Moon+is+making+waves+for+the+stark+tan+line+it+seems+to+r%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FgGk6yYuMKu&id=1226181491073437698&name=Vox" width="100%"></noscript>

The photo was originally sent viral by a pro-Trump photographer who posts from the Twitter account @photowhitehouse.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="S6Y0TJ1581366152" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1225957125278617600" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1225957125278617600&created_ts=1581125930.0&screen_name=photowhitehouse&text=Today%2C+%E2%81%A6%40realDonaldTrump%E2%81%A9+was+dancing+with+the+sunset+and+strong+winds+when+he+walked+to+the+Oval+Office+from+the+M%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FXLTMGG9Bwl&id=1225957125278617600&name=White+House+Photos" width="100%"></noscript>

When people everywhere on the internet ridiculed the photo, many Trump supporters claimed it had been photoshopped to accentuate the tan line.

However, @Photowhitehouse intervened to make sure people knew it was real.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="XT2P4U1581366153" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226248455192023041" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226248455192023041&created_ts=1581195388.0&screen_name=photowhitehouse&text=This+picture+was+never+photoshopped%2C+but+used+the+Apple+smartphone%E2%80%99s+photo+app+to+adjust+the+color+of+the+picture.&id=1226248455192023041&name=White+House+Photos" width="100%"></noscript>

And as if that wasn’t proof yet, the same photo also appeared on Getty Images, a media source for real photos.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79V4OB1581366153" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226243835803598865" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226243835803598865&created_ts=1581194287.0&screen_name=TomShafShafer&text=%40realDonaldTrump+Direct+link+to+Getty%27s+site%3A%0Ahttps%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FVkKQa1bDif&id=1226243835803598865&name=Tom+Shafer" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="IFIR8C1581366153" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226256236879982593" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226256236879982593&created_ts=1581197244.0&screen_name=NumbersMuncher&text=%40realDonaldTrump+It%27s+real...+unless+Getty+is+a+fake+photo+service+now.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FdXgdOF4pcv&id=1226256236879982593&name=Josh+Jordan" width="100%"></noscript>

President Trump quickly took the photo and claimed that he had been photoshopped, but also that his hair looked great.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="SQ4XKY1581366153" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226222654019035142" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226222654019035142&created_ts=1581189237.0&screen_name=realDonaldTrump&text=More+Fake+News.+This+was+photoshopped%2C+obviously%2C+but+the+wind+was+strong+and+the+hair+looks+good%3F+Anything+to+deme%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F4ojKpDQ4Iu&id=1226222654019035142&name=Donald+J.+Trump" width="100%"></noscript>

Big surprise here: it was not photo shoped.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="EUTQE01581366153" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226248703628869632" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226248703628869632&created_ts=1581195448.0&screen_name=Rob_Hoffman&text=Professional+photographer+here+%F0%9F%99%8B%F0%9F%8F%BB%E2%80%8D%E2%99%82%EF%B8%8F%0A%0Athis+was+not+photoshopped.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FVGN2SwQNpn&id=1226248703628869632&name=Rob+Hoffman" width="100%"></noscript>

Twitter clearly did not buy President Trump’s claim.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="UJQVJ01581366153" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226262403870007297" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226262403870007297&created_ts=1581198714.0&screen_name=mmpadellan&text=%40realDonaldTrump+Was+THIS+Photoshopped+too%2C+Spanky%3F+Hmmm%3F+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Fq1kPq3pVpd&id=1226262403870007297&name=BrooklynDad_Defiant%21" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="DFWYUE1581366154" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1225994586255962112" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1225994586255962112&created_ts=1581134861.0&screen_name=JaBierman&text=If+Trump+was+going+to+fire+anyone+today%2C+he+should+have+started+with+whoever+is+doing+his+spray+tans.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FwZnde7gqNc&id=1225994586255962112&name=Josh+Bierman" width="100%"></noscript>

The spray tan of a millionaire should never look so bad.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="QT4XCE1581366154" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226230299153096705" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226230299153096705&created_ts=1581191060.0&screen_name=JimMFelton&text=%40realDonaldTrump+You%E2%80%99re+incredibly+rich.+Hire+a+tan+guy+that+knows+where+the+face+ends.&id=1226230299153096705&name=James+Felton" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="VBIAOP1581366154" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226143946432229380" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226143946432229380&created_ts=1581170472.0&screen_name=HKrassenstein&text=President+Trump+is+apparently+pissed+about+this+photo+going+around%2C+showing+his+spray+tan.++He+would+really+hate+it%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Fr0KA0cxbzN&id=1226143946432229380&name=Ms.+Krassenstein" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2BH5OI1581366154" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226209331118395393" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226209331118395393&created_ts=1581186061.0&screen_name=Dcl_60&text=I+found+out+how+tRump+gets+his+spray+tan+on+his+face.+%F0%9F%98%82%F0%9F%98%82%F0%9F%98%82+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FakaNCMtSib&id=1226209331118395393&name=%F0%9F%92%99%2A%7E%2ADONNA%2A%7E%2A%F0%9F%92%99" width="100%"></noscript>

Of course the internet had more than a few jokes about the subject.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="GUMGUD1581366154" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226218719778611201" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226218719778611201&created_ts=1581188299.0&screen_name=RybieMagoo&text=Trump+is+so+anti-socialism+he%27s+even+against+the+even+distribution+of+spray+tan+on+his+face+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F9vXijS9K2b&id=1226218719778611201&name=Rybie" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ANTKSW1581366154" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1226330698321203201" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1226330698321203201&created_ts=1581214997.0&screen_name=GovHowardDean&text=Love+this.+Trump+puts+out+a+fake+video+trashing+Pelosi+and+then+whines+about+a+picture+by+the+White+House+photog+th%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FuLDvjGt0gy&id=1226330698321203201&name=Howard+Dean" width="100%"></noscript>

Hopefully President Trump can get a new tanner before the 2020 elections … such a rule is something that voters might not be able to overlook.

