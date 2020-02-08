Trump says the economy is great – Millennials absolutely disagree – Raw Story

According to President Donald Trump, the American economy is a distinctive achievement of his presidency, something he took home in his State of the Union speech last week.

This article first appeared in Salon

“Three years ago we launched the great American comeback. . . . Tonight I stand before you to share the incredible results, “President Trump said Tuesday evening. “The years of economic decline are over,” he boasted, adding that the economy is, “the best it has ever been.”

But as many outlets have explained, Trump’s policies have not done much for the economy. His characteristic economic legislation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) 2017, has not proven to have produced any benefits for employees, especially workers. And although the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5 percent, Trump inherited an already low unemployment rate of 4.7 percent when he took up office. Similarly, the poverty rate is falling slightly, but one in eight Americans is still living below the poverty line. When Trump says the economy is “the best it has ever been,” there is a cohort generation of Americans who feel deeply connected to this claim: Millennials, the youngest generation that is fully working age. Trump’s continued assertion that the economy is booming is indeed frustrating for a generation overburdened by student debt, healthcare and debt costs, astronomical childcare costs, credit card debt and unattainable house prices.

Amanda Dacks, a 24-year-old who works in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, told Salon in an interview that when she hears Trump bragging about the economy, she “tends to disagree.”

“I think the thing that holds back Millennials more than any other generation is our debt to student loans,” Dacks said. “I am completely unable to do the things that would stimulate the economy because I pay more than $ 1,000 a month in student loans.”

In the US, student loan debt has more than doubled in the last decade to a total of around $ 1.5 trillion. The New York Fed says half that student loan debts are in the hands of millennials.

For Dacks, who earns $ 41,000 a year, she still needs two to three freelance gigs and babysitting on the weekend to make ends meet. Dacks said she will support the Democratic candidate in 2020 that focuses on easing student loan debts, such as Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders.

Kat Dean is a 38-year-old living in Eugene, Oregon. As an accountant, with two children, she and her husband had to leave the precious San Francisco Bay Area to pay for childcare.

“We were there for two and a half years, and after having children we were” we can’t sustain this, it’s not possible, “said Dean, who grew up in the Bay Area.” We couldn’t afford childcare if we both worked full time. “

Danee K., a 25-year-old living in central Montana, told Salon in an email that she earns $ 32,000 a year for taxes from a non-profit. When asked how she feels about the claim that the economy is booming, she said in an email: “I would not say that I agree or disagree.”

“The economy is flourishing purely from a statistical / numerical point of view, but in my opinion, an economy is not flourishing until there is no more poverty,” she said. “The fact that there is so much income inequality makes me angry and hopeless because I once have financial freedom.”

There is indeed both a generation gap and a gender gap when it comes to poverty in the United States. In 2015, data from the Census Bureau showed that millennial women were more likely to live in poverty than their male counterparts, and more likely than women of any other age group. A separate report in 2019 showed that American millennial women are 37 percent more likely than Gen X women to live below the poverty line.

Danee said her biggest economic fears – student loans, expensive healthcare – prevent her from getting ahead in life.

“I postpone buying a house, I postpone getting married, and I postpone starting a family because my financial security does not exist,” she said. “Of course there are people who do well without school, but many of us have known the lie that university education was really worth something and now we have these pieces of paper with a value of $ 100,000.”