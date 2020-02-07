Trump roasted for treatment of Purple Heart receiver Alexander Vindman – Raw Story

Not long after President Trump hinted that he would be resigned from his position at the White House because he dared to testify in the investigation of the House’s accusation, Colonel Alexander Vindman was reportedly escorted from the White House on Friday.

Vindman was at the end of a huge wave of right-wing vitriol in the wake of his November testimony – vitriol that also came from the White House and Fox News.

The move met with contempt for many of Trump’s critics on Twitter, who felt it was nothing but political retribution carried out by Trump:

It is one thing to shorten the detail of an army officer to the White House. It is again protection by an active duty officer who has been accused of no wrongdoing. https://t.co/KG1JUcoih4

– Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) 7 February 2020

This is awful. Lt. Col. Vindman, a recipient of Purple Heart, has served our country honorably and is a true hero. @realDonaldTrump will do everything to hide the truth and take revenge on truth speakers, which should alert all Americans. #VindmanisaPatriot https://t.co/Qqehs1yhWL

– Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) 7 February 2020

The stunning level of brutal corruption of this government, now completely relieved by fear of surveillance by spinless GOP senators, is epic. https://t.co/mvKG2pH9pB

– David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) 7 February 2020

This is shameful. https://t.co/yFNWiuaPIi

– Claudia Eller (@Variety_Claudia) 7 February 2020

LTC. Vindman is a hero.

This is how Trump treats a distinguished Purple Heart receiver.

A national disgrace. https://t.co/fZaDYjS2F3

– Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) 7 February 2020

Trump gets someone he wants in the NSC, but let’s be clear, he waits two days after the charge is over for a reason. He embarrasses the man who testified at the order of Congress. It is retribution. GOP thinks it is great https://t.co/7ZxKs6rQNe

– Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) 7 February 2020

These days this hero was removed from his job, according to his lawyer: retribution … because he told the truth. https://t.co/mIzfwkZDyA

– Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) 7 February 2020

Colonel Vindman’s cleansing of the NSC is more than an attempt to silence the people around Trump. By coming forward with what he saw, Vindman was a whistleblower. And today’s relocation is aimed at all so-called whistleblowers throughout the administration, making it clear that there will be retribution. https://t.co/yF0GcqEHcb

– Ned Price (@nedprice) 7 February 2020

This is reprehensible. It was not necessary to humiliate Vindman in this way, nor was it appropriate to take revenge on him for having testified before Congress. Where is @ChuckGrassley, who released a video in 2018 that assured FBI that they would not be retributed for congress testimony? https://t.co/DvyhYwoyF8

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) 7 February 2020

