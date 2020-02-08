Trump retweets his unflattering # orangeface photo of himself – and then compliments his own hair – Raw Story

Okay, imagine you’re Donald Trump and you want to hit back at a convention, at the FBI, in the Deep State and half of the country because you have the courage to challenge you. I know you don’t want to put yourself in that situation, but it seems necessary to try it out, just to prepare for the rewards program that comes to us.

Normally you have to worry a bit about what is legal. But that limitation has been removed with one. Senate acquittal vote that ratifies a blank check for the presidency. In short, Donald Trump moves early after deposition to prove that Congress can climb a tree as far as he is concerned for limitations.