Trump pulls out the National Security Council to eliminate future whistleblowers and critics: expert – Raw Story

President Donald Trump’s move to expel Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman of the National Security Council can be seen as retribution because he came forward to testify in the accusation investigation. But that is not all that Vindman’s departure stands for.

Indeed, argued NSC expert Dr. John Gans in The New York Times, the removal of Vindman is also the final step of a much longer attempt to demolish and reduce the council to something weaker, less effective and more obligatory to the personal whims of the president.

“The resignation is only part of a campaign by national security adviser Robert O’Brien to comfort one of the most powerful and important institutions in the government,” Gans wrote. “Over the past six months, while deposition dominated the news, Mr. O’Brien undertook the first restructuring of the board in a generation. He cut 60 to 70 positions, about a third of the staff, mostly career professionals. He also said that the National Security Council would focus less on transnational issues such as the global economy and non-proliferation, and more on bilateral and geographical priorities. meet the challenges of the world and the next president. “

“Mr. Trump inherited from President Barack Obama the most powerful National Security Council in history,” Gans wrote. “But the new president struggled to win the hundreds of employees who had fought for the kind of globalist policies – such as trade agreements and alliances – where he Mr. Trump had long been trying to conquer the staff, and named a loyal retired Lieutenant General, Michael Flynn, as his first national security adviser and his nationalist adviser Steve Bannon in a high-level commission inside it. was, as a Trump employee told a member of staff: “The president doesn’t care about the things you care about, and the sooner you know, the better.”

Flynn and Bannon were forced to leave the administration quickly, but, Gans noted, it wasn’t over yet.

“The dysfunction in the council, which did not stop the successors of Mr. Flynn H.M. McMaster and John Bolton, helped break the government,” Gans wrote. “Congress hearings revealed the depth of the crisis: Mr. Trump used the staff and others to help Ukraine down for a political rival, while Col. Vindman, the staff’s staff, and the rest of the council pursued another policy entirely. Staff members such as Colonel Vindman did not become Mr. Warriors. Trump, but became witnesses to the president, exposing the filthy collapse to Congress. “

“At great risk to the country, Mr. Trump and Mr. O’Brien finally win the war in the council,” Gans concluded. “But it is the loss of the next president, and therefore of all of us. Anyone replacing Mr. Trump will inherit a weaker and less worldly National Security Council and learn the hard way that it is much easier to find a staff. then deconstruct to rebuild a staff. As a result, even after Mr. Trump has left the White House, Trumpism will continue to corrupt US foreign policy. “

You can read more here.

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].