Trump officials are terrified of their careers and are ruined by the “vengeful” president when they report something unethical: report – Raw Story

Calling the atmosphere in the White House Pentagon and the State Department “not just chilling, but frightening”, career government officials now feel that Donald Trump’s career is being ruined when they report so many unethical or illegal acts within the administration.

According to a Washington Post report, the recent acquittal of the President by the Republican-controlled Senate on allegations of accusation – and the subsequent dismissal of witnesses who testified against him at the hearings – have been government officials for many years Head bowed and afraid to report any problems they see.

While Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) tells the press, Trump’s “personal uncertainties and vengefulness make our nation less safe,” before he added that the president would “not tolerate” the truth-telling people, government officials agreed that Trump has meant them all.

“White house assistants had tried to frame the deposition of the Vindman brothers as part of a wider NSC reduction that has been taking place for more than a year. National security adviser Robert O’Brien has said he plans to save the agency from a peak of more than 200 employees, many of whom are Pentagon, State Department, and other agency career officers, to around 100, mostly through wear, “says the report.” But the actions against the Vindman brothers and Sondland , just a day after the president marked his acquittal with an angry speech in the Eastern Chamber of the White House, Trump critics led it to be called the “Friday night massacre” – a repeat of the “Saturday night massacre” when President Richard Nixon forced several senior officials from the Justice Department during the Watergate scandal in 1973. “

According to Fernando Cutz, a former senior adviser to the national security adviser H.R. McMaster, the President’s message has clearly been received.

“Every career officer will tell you it’s not just hair-raising,” says Cutz. “You see things happen in an unprecedented way that even Nixon did not… The wider message to career officials is that you cannot talk. Even if you see something illegal, something unethical, you cannot speak. That is the message that the president wants to send. “

Cutz noted that Vindman had already been ‘sidelined’ because his testimony had involved the president in a consideration with the leaders of Ukraine.

“He did not play a key role. He had not been in the room,” Cutz reported, and also added that Vindman’s brother, Yevgeny, was also frozen by NSC officials at the White House’s command prior to his removal. on the same day.

