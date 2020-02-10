Trump is now trying to involve Romney in Ukraine’s conspiracy theory that led to his accusation – Raw Story

Federal prosecutors have long wanted Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone to serve seven to nine years in prison in a sentencing memorandum released on Monday.

In November 2019, Stone was convicted of seven allegations of obstruction of justice, making false statements and tampering with witnesses. Prosecutors asked the judge to immediately imprison the Republican consultant, but Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed him to remain on bail until sentenced.

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath and tampered with a witness. And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he showed contempt for this court and the rule of law. For that he must be punished in accordance with the advisory guidelines, “wrote the public prosecutor.