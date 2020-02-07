“Trump is now completely unrestrained” – Raw Story

The White House escorted Lieutenant Colonel Alexandar Vindman from the White House on Friday after testifying that President Donald Trump was being ousted for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The move was generally seen as retribution, an analysis that seemed to be good on Friday when it was reported that the White House escorted Vindman’s twin brother from the White House site without mercy.

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an army lieutenant colonel who worked in the White House, was also fired and escorted at the same time,” the New York Times reported, quoting “two people informed of developments.” “

There was a big disgust at the action, here is some of what people said:

The president who accompanied the Vindman brothers from the White House is a case of retribution.

This happens in dictatorships. It should not happen here! We have to WIN in November!

– David Cicillin (@davidcicilline) 7 February 2020

Punishing even the family members of your critics is the hallmark of tyrants. https://t.co/IZ8eP6fTpV

– Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) 7 February 2020

His brother too? We are really at emergency levels. https://t.co/A9023GpiAc

– Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) 7 February 2020

Wow, even the man’s brother fired? So how far does the purification go before someone does something? Or at least Republicans say something? Something? https://t.co/OvNWkg5kdD

– Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) 7 February 2020

NEW: statement by Lieutenant Col Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, about the dismissal of his twin brother: “Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman … was suddenly and without explanation explained by the White House, despite more than two decades of loyal service to this country . “Pic.twitter.com/eAQtzHnFLq

– Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) 7 February 2020

The actions of @ realDonaldTrump are Exhibit A in how full of nonsense he is when he and the GOP try to hide in the American flag and define themselves as patriots and defenders of freedom. What they did today with Lieutenant Col Vindman and his brother is disgraceful https://t.co/3KgfRH2c4N

– Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) 7 February 2020

It is pretty clear after the unconditional expulsion of Colonel Vindman and his twin brother from the White House today that the only “men in uniform” Trump respects are those who dress up on Saturday morning for the Second Battle of Manassas …

– Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) 7 February 2020

Every day is a new level of crazy.

Vindman’s twin brother was also removed from the White House.

Trump is now completely unrestrained. God help everyone who ever said something bad about him. What a nightmare. https://t.co/DN3EcEar1W

– Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) 7 February 2020

During his testimony, Alexander Vindman was asked why he told his father not to worry if he would take revenge.

“Congressman, because this is America. This is the country that I have served and defended, that all my brothers have served, and here it is important.”

– Seth Hettena (@seth_hettena) 7 February 2020

The resignation of not only Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, but also his brother must send a message. If you cross them, they will also come after your family. Same with Hunter Biden.

Mob-like behavior of the wannabe wiseguy in the White House. This administration is a criminal racket.

– Jeremy D. Thompson (@Reelpolitik) 7 February 2020

Alexander Vindman and his twin brother fled with their family from Ukraine when they were 3. Both became Lieutenant Cols in the army. Both worked for Trump’s NSC. Alex testified as a testimony to deposition. Trump fired them today. My profile, from October: https://t.co/K46bSwq2yK

– Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) 7 February 2020

Trump has fired both Vindman and his brother.

Republicans will not do anything to stop this gross abuse of power by Trump. https://t.co/iutppH6W20

– Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) 7 February 2020

Now the frontal pike phase has begun: witness of accusation Alexander Vindman (and his brother) released from the White House https://t.co/KKIK8rr0T0

– Paul Farhi (@farhip) 7 February 2020

They also fired his brother.

Rat bastards

– Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) 7 February 2020

Patriots so nice, Trump fired them twice. Https://t.co/FTM1y0M0ud

– Tea pain (@ TeaPainUSA) 7 February 2020

