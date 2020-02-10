Trump is not worried about the corona virus, because China tells him it will soon disappear due to “the heat” – but experts disagree – Raw Story

There are more than 40,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China and more than 900 people have died of the epidemic in that country alone, but President Donald Trump says on Monday that Americans should not be worried because China has told him things are going better in April.

Trump mentioned “the heat” as the cause of his optimism.

Steve Herman, White House’s Office of Voice of America News (VOA), quoted the president who spoke Monday morning with a group of governors.

“The heat generally kills these types of viruses,” @POTUS explains to governors, suggesting that #China has given him confidence that the # coronavirus outbreak will disappear by April.

Trump made a similar false claim on Friday.

… it will be successful, especially when the weather starts to warm up and the virus hopefully gets weaker, and then disappeared. A great discipline is taking place in China, since President Xi is in charge of a very successful operation. We work closely with China to help!

Experts with infectious diseases disagree.

“It would be reckless to assume that it will be quiet in the spring and summer,” Dr. said. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, at CNN. “We don’t really understand the basis of seasonal influences, and of course we know absolutely nothing about this specific virus.”

Referring to the corona virus, Trump says Chinese President Xi told him: “In April, in April, the heat generally kills these types of viruses, so that would be a good thing.” pic.twitter.com/AbYyX4qRzZ

