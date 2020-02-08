Trump focuses on Lieutenant Colonel Vindman with ugly smears during Twitter tantrum – Raw Story

President Donald Trump attacked Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman on Saturday morning and smeared him as “disobedient” to testify to an impeachment commission on the house.

When he went to Twitter, the president wrote: “Fake News @CNN and MSDNC keep talking about” Lt. Col. Vindman as if I would only think how wonderful he was. I actually don’t know him, I never spoke to him or met him (I don’t believe it!), But he was very disobedient, misrepresented the contents of my ‘perfect’ calls, and received a horrible report from his superior, the man to whom he reported, who publicly stated that Vindman had trouble assessing, sticking to the command structure, and leaking information. In other words, “OFF”. “

You can see the tweets below:

