President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland (US Ambassador to the European Union) on Friday, February 7, is called the Friday Night Massacre – a name inspired by President Richard’s infamous Saturday Night Massacre Nixon from the 70s. Trump’s conservative Max Boot never predicted in his Washington Post column that the Friday evening massacre was just the beginning – and yes, the right-wing Washington Examiner reports that many more layoffs are taking place. According to researcher Paul Bedard, Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have decided to delete “70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama” – including positions in the National Security Council (NSC).

Bedard quotes John Ullyot, senior director of strategic communication at the NSC, and said: “This month we will complete the right size target Ambassador O’Brien outlined in October, and in fact we can surpass that target with more positions to be determined . “

The Friday Night Massacre included not only Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, but also the twin brother of Vindman, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman (an NSC lawyer).

Trump was clearly not happy that both Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland testified at the end of 2019 during House Democrats’ sediment investigation. After that investigation, Trump was mentioned on two articles on deposition – one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress – in a complete vote in the House, although he was later acquitted of both articles in a trial against the US Senate. And the Friday Night Massacre has been described by many Trump critics as an act of revenge.

