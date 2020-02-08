Trump dismisses top witnesses from impeachment

US President Donald Trump released two of the best-known witnesses of his impeachment investigation on Friday, and has been accused of participating in a revenge campaign.

Trump remembered his European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, shortly after Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an excellent soldier who worked in the National Security Council, was recalled from the White House.

The layoffs occurred two days after the Senate, with a Republican majority, cleared Trump of charges of abuse of office, and a day after he delivered a victory speech in which his opponents were branded “evil”.

Sondland, a political official who received his post after backing Trump’s inauguration with $ 1 million, said in a short statement, “I was told today that the President intended to call me back with immediate effect.”

The fall of Vindman, a distinguished officer wounded in Iraq, got worse when he was released from his White House NSC offices.

He was “escorted out of the White House, where he served his country and president dutifully,” said his lawyer David Pressman in a statement.

“Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth,” said Pressman.

Vindman’s twin brother, Jewgenij, also a lieutenant colonel who worked as a lawyer in the NSC, was released at the same time, US media reported.

Take revenge

Trump described the impeachment process as a hoax and denied that anything was wrong in his attempt to launch a politically embarrassing investigation into the family of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he wanted Republicans to regain control of the lower house of Congress in the next election and “wipe out” his impeachment.

When asked on Friday whether he wanted Vindman to leave, Trump responded with a veiled threat.

“I’m not happy with him,” he said.

“You think I should be happy with him?” Said Trump.

Pressman said there was “no question in an American’s mind” why Vindman had been ousted.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, career, and privacy,” he said in a statement. “He served his country, even if it was fraught with dangers and personal danger.”

Pressman said this was the reason why “the most powerful man in the world … decided to take revenge”.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden repeated this, tweeting that the two layoffs were “minor retaliations” to “tell the truth”.

There was also outrage from Biden, who interrupted a debate with other presidents of the President in New Hampshire to encourage the audience to honor Vindman.

key witness

Vindman was director of European affairs in the National Security Council and responsible for Ukraine.

The decisive factor was his presence during a telephone call on July 25, in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation against Biden.

The House Democrats argued that the call was part of a conspiracy to force a foreign ally to ruin Biden’s chances in the November presidential election.

Ukraine-born Vindman was summoned by Congress to testify at parliamentary impeachment hearings.

“It is inappropriate for the President of the United States to require a foreign government to investigate a US citizen and a political opponent,” said Vindman in a statement that delighted television viewers.

Sondland informed lawmakers that he had followed the President’s instructions when he was looking for a “counter-counter offer” for Ukraine to initiate an investigation against Biden to help Zelensky make a coveted visit to the White House.

According to Sondland, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani led Trump’s instructions to pressure Zelensky for the investigation, and senior officials in the White House and State Department knew about it.

This testimony helped Trump to be just the third President ever charged by Congress before his acquittal this week.

AFP with additional input from GVS Newsdesk.