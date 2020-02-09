Trump caught breaking a new campaign promise with his new budget – Raw Story

During the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump announced that he promised to clear the deficit. That promise was destroyed by the only legislative achievement of the GOP: their tax assessment. But now Trump promises to change everything.

A president usually presents his budget and legislative proposals at the State of the Union address. Trump turned it into a political rally instead. His campaign slogan is “Promises Made, Promises Kept”, but his ten-year budget plan does nothing to deliver on the promises he made about the deficit for the next decade. The proposal will cost around $ 4.8 trillion, The Washington Post reported Sunday evening.

“Instead, White House officials are planning to say that their budget proposal would close the deficit by 2035,” the Post reported. “During President Trump’s first tenure, his advisers said their budget plan would make up for the deficit around 2028. This new budget marks the third consecutive time that they give up that 10-year target and instead propose a 15-year target.”

One of the president’s biggest problems with budgeting the country is overestimating the incoming funds of successes he predicted based on his tax assessment. Trump’s first budget even predicted that he would reduce the deficit to $ 456 billion by 2021. He doesn’t even come close.

As CNBC reported, the United States lost more tax revenue in 2018 than any other developed country in the world.

“The tax cuts changed the US tax landscape dramatically for the first time in decades by permanently lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, temporarily reducing individual tax rates and limiting state and local tax deductions, among other things,” said .

Getting lower income and spending more is generally not how deficits are reduced. Now Trump is trying to cut programs that help his voters and at the same time increase military spending.

“The final budget of Trump’s first installment, which is expected to be released on Monday, also requires $ 2 trillion in spending cuts on” non-defense discretionary programs, “a category of government spending that does not include Social Security or Medicare. would also propose to extend the tax cuts for families and individuals, which will expire at the end of 2025. Budget experts have predicted that extending those tax cuts would reduce revenues by around $ 1 trillion, ”said the Post.

President Barack Obama was in office last year, the deficit was less than $ 600 billion. This year the deficit is expected to be $ 1 trillion.

At the same time, Trump’s ten-year budget plan should pass through Congress and the Senate during an election year. The odds don’t look right.

