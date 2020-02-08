Trump buried in brutal #orangeface memes after weirdly sharing disturbing photo of himself – Raw Story

President Donald Trump’s curious decision to post a very unflattering photo of himself (which he claimed to be both “fake news” and “photo-shoped”) on Twitter led to a number of opponents mocking him and the photo – together share some real photo-shoped versions with some of the same people.
On Saturday, Trump tweeted a black and white version of the unflattering photo and wrote: “More Fake News. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to humiliate! “
Commentators were less than friendly – if possible – with their own versions which you can see below:
More fake news. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Nothing to humiliate! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf
– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020
This has NOT been photoshopped.
Did Justin Trudeau not get into trouble for this? pic.twitter.com/I720YP5BAB
– Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/SlFNDw8Gcl
– William Manning (@williammanning) 8 February 2020
pic.twitter.com/JKOaarIfKh
– Andrea (@ mindful_me2) 8 February 2020
pic.twitter.com/waVqwcM1nX
– MichaelCoffee (@MichaelTCoffee) 8 February 2020
The face has NOT been photoshopped. This is what it looks like when I EXPLAIN your orange spray photo editing. pic.twitter.com/7VbDepzpqG
– Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) 8 February 2020
you actually look like 💩 pic.twitter.com/Dba2E0Ydlv
– Al Stewart (@ trawetsla) 8 February 2020
pic.twitter.com/CS4c1moMSY
– Taru (@taru_sisko) 8 February 2020
Who wore the best? #OrangeFace pic.twitter.com/591IfwxLQW
– David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) 8 February 2020
Maybe you were born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline? pic.twitter.com/HZmgyvZDKv
– D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) 8 February 2020
No, it wasn’t that we all saw you in the movie pic.twitter.com/KIKq2GK86b
– # 24 (@ Biwx313) February 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/2fSSa6FLIM
– CheResists 🤬🆘🌊🦇🌎📎 (@CheResists) 8 February 2020
There you go, Sharpie great! pic.twitter.com/LuKrCeiB9m
– involved citizen (@ concit1USA) 8 February 2020
pic.twitter.com/Psxwub8z7N
– Methy Anne (@GoP__Botched) 8 February 2020
pic.twitter.com/ID3oim6aBd
– JordanDoyle (@AugustinKeaton) 8 February 2020
You have never looked HONEST! # VoteBlue2020 pic.twitter.com/dWsyGiKGEr
– Janet (@bekindhavehope) 8 February 2020
So an official photographer for your administration has photoshopped this and uploaded it to the files of the White House?
Well done. #OrangeIsTheNewImpeached pic.twitter.com/J23OkCiPis
– TrouserWookiee (@TrouserWookiee) 8 February 2020
