Trump budget for savage cuts on Medicare, Medicaid and social security – while walking Pentagon and wall funds – Raw Story

“This budget is Trump’s promise that as long as he stays in office, Social Security, Medicaid and what’s left of SNAP remains a White House priority.”

Just two days after the White House pledge “won’t touch your social security or Medicare” in his budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year, President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a $ 4.8 trillion blueprint on Monday with hundreds of billions in combined cuts programs over the next decade, a substantial reduction in safety net spending and a significant increase in Pentagon financing.

“The budget allegedly includes destructive changes to Medicaid, SNAP, social security, and other aid programs that help Americans make ends meet – while extending their tax cuts for millionaires and wealthy companies.”

-Rep. John Yarmuth

The president’s plan, according to the Wall Street Journal, calls for America’s already bizarre military spending to walk up to $ 740.5 billion in FY2021 and $ 2 billion more to build a wall along the US-Mexico border .

In the meantime, Trump’s budget would penalize Medicaid, food stamps and other crucial safety net programs.

“The White House proposes to cut spending by $ 4.4 trillion over a decade,” the Journal reported Sunday. “Of these, it aims for $ 2 trillion in savings through mandatory spending programs, including $ 130 billion through changes in the price of prescription drugs, $ 292 billion through catches in the safety net – such as work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps – and $ 70 billion through tightening access to federal disability benefits. “

Many will ignore the #TrumpBudget tomorrow because they all look so alike that they feel like old news.

Do not.

This budget is Trump’s promise that as long as he remains in office, Social Security, Medicaid and what is left of SNAP remains a White House priority. https://t.co/7bGyNmwz3v

– Rebecca Vallas (@rebeccavallas) 9 February 2020

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), Chairman of the House’s Budget Committee, issued a statement late Sunday condemning Trump’s upcoming budget proposal as “destructive and irrational.”

“The budget allegedly contains destructive changes to Medicaid, SNAP, social security, and other tools that help Americans make ends meet – while expanding their tax cuts for millionaires and wealthy companies,” Yarmuth said. “The congress will stand against the broken promises of this president and his contempt for the human costs of his destructive policy.”

Bobby Kogan, chief mathematician for the Senate Budget Committee, repeated Yarmuth on Twitter and called the FY 2021 blueprint “enormously cruel.”

“Less than a week after the promise to protect the health care of families at his State of the Union address, the president is now brutally bringing multi-billion dollar cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.”

—House speaker Nancy Pelosi

In addition to the substantial cuts in the safety net, the Trump budget proposal would also reduce the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency by 27%, the budget for housing and urban development by 15% and the budget for centers for disease control and prevention by 9% – even amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Warnings that Trump has social security and medicare in his sights were intensified last month when the CNBC president, in an interview in Davos, said he would “look” at reducing medicare and social security if he would win re-election in 2020.

After 2020, Democrats and others seized Trump’s comments as further evidence that his 2016 commitment to protect social security and Medicare was a lie, the president has since claimed that he is trying to “save” the programs.

“We will not touch your social security or medication in Fiscal 2021 Budget,” tweeted Trump on Saturday. “Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying the biggest economy of our country ever!”

In 2016, Trump ran as a different kind of Republican, who would levy taxes on the rich and not lower Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. He lied. https://t.co/5csGTIPWIb pic.twitter.com/hb4OIveUgW

– Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) 10 February 2020

In a statement that responded to the reported details of Trump’s FY2021 budget, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Said on Sunday: “Once again the President shows how little he attaches to the good health, financial security and well-being of hardworking American families. “

“Year after year, President Trump’s budgets have attempted to make devastating cuts on critical lifelines that millions of Americans rely on,” said Pelosi. “Less than a week after he promised to protect the health care of families at his State of the Union address, he now brutally lays down multi-billion dollar cuts on Medicare and Medicaid – at the same time he fights before the federal court to destroy protection for people with pre-existing conditions and dismantle any other protection and benefit of the Affordable Care Act. “