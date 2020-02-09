Trump bizarrely proclaims that leading political scientist is wrong when he says he will remain president – Raw Story

In a bizarre turn, President Donald Trump does not seem to agree with political scientist Larry Sabato, who recently tweeted that Trump was likely to remain in office.

“And Trump will still be president,” Sabato tweeted.

Trump did not seem to agree.

“Sabato was completely wrong last time, never got close to understanding the Trump Voter. Actually, it’s simple, MAKE AMERICA BIG AGAIN and KEEP AMERICA BIG! “

Sabato then retweeted a Sabato tweet from the impeachment voice, noting that it was a dual voice to condemn, but not to acquit.

Trump responded with another enigmatic tweet.

“@LarrySabato is much better at giving your answer after everything is done and the end result is in, than at telling what is going to happen, because he actually has no idea!” Trump said.

It is unknown why Trump is attacking someone because he predicted he will win.

