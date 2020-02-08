Trump appoints Coast Guard Admiral as recovery tsar for Puerto Rico – Raw Story

The only thing Donald Trump did not do Thursday in his victory-round performance in the East Room was to announce the upcoming arrest of Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi. He did everything else. He told his room full of hacks and sycophants that the accusation process was “all nonsense.” They cheered. He called the Democrats and the lonely Republican who elected his deposition and removal from office “the most crooked, the most unfair, the dirtiest people I have ever known,” “lowlifes,” “stone-cold crazy,” “evil,” ” sick, “corrupt,” “scum,” “bad,” “terrible,” “evil,” and “speakers.” Stumbling, squeaking, sniffing and sniffing, he said those who accused him were “mean.” His fans applauded. They screamed. They laughed: Fox host Laura Ingraham; Rep. Louie Gohmert from Texas, who called Trump “so wonderful, so tough and so smart”; Representative Devin Nunes from California, “this congressman who kept going into cellars and files, he will find every document”; and Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio, a “top, top wrestler.” Each of them laughed and shouted their encouragement as the man who has told more than 15,000 lies since taking office called his Democratic enemies “liars.”