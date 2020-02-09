Former tropical cyclone Damien has disappeared after lashing the West Australian coast with destructive winds of over 200 km / h.

The tropical layer still produces strong winds and showers as it moves south after arriving in the Pilbara region on Saturday.

The WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services advised that it might still not be safe to return home and urged residents to continue following the weather warnings.

“Some services such as power and telephones may not work and service providers are working to restore them as quickly as possible,” said the DFES.

Serious tropical cyclone Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon and brought fierce storms to the industrial port and nearby Karratha.

A severe weather warning remains in effect for the eastern Gascony and northern Goldfields where harmful wind and heavy rainfall are expected to continue.

Those areas may experience 24-hour rainfall of more than 200 mm on Monday and Tuesday, the weather agency warned.

There are flood warnings for the central regions of Pilbara and Gascoyne.

According to Cycloone Orson, Damien was the most important cyclone in the Dampier-Karratha region in 1989, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Karratha Airport registered gusts of wind up to 195 km / h and sustained destructive winds for two hours on either side of the eye of the cyclone and 235 mm of rain in the 48-hour to 9-hour Sunday.

Images of the storm show that branches of trees are torn and heavy rain is thrown aside by the strong wind.

Locals have also reported that a number of buildings have lost their roofs.

Damien was the third cyclone of the season off the coast of WA.

