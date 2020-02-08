Treasury hands Biden records to GOP after refusing to release Trump tax returns – Raw Story

The Treasury Department has transferred Hunter Biden’s confidential financial information to Republican senators, despite refusing to release President Donald Trump’s tax returns as required by law.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Announced that they will investigate Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, and “his associates during the Obama administration” just an hour after the Senate had voted to acquit Trump in a trial of charges without new witnesses or documents fueled by the pressure of the president to investigate his political rivals. There is no evidence or credible allegations that Hunter or Joe Biden has done anything illegal.

The senators said the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees will investigate Biden’s work in China and Ukraine. They announced the investigation in a letter to James Murray, secret service director, and asked for information about “the protective detail that Hunter Biden received while his father was vice president,” as well as a “list of all dates and locations of travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden. “

A spokesman for Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., The top democrat of the Financial Committee, told Yahoo News that the story first reported that the Ministry of Finance had already complied with Republicans’ request for documents related to Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company as the heart of Trump’s conspiracy theories.

The Treasury Department has refused to comply with a similar request for Trump’s tax registration. The IRS, which is part of the department, is legally obliged to transfer the tax return of an American if requested by the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. But Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin has violated the law, refused to transfer the tax return and claims that the request “lacks a legitimate purpose.”

“By applying a clear double standard, Trump government agencies such as the Ministry of Finance quickly meet Republican requests from the Senate – no summons required – and produce” evidence “of dubious origins,” Wyden spokesman Ashley Schapitl told Yahoo. “The government told House Democrats to go sand when their oversight authority was required, while they volunteered super-fast with the side show of the Senate.”

A source familiar with the case told the outlet that the Treasury began transferring Biden’s documents less than two months after Grassley and Johnson sent a request in November. The “rapid” production of such confidential materials is “unusual,” the outlet noted.

Shortly after the request was sent, Wyden and Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, complained to the department that “requests for information from Congress, including committee’s legitimate oversight requests for suspicious activity reports, often take months to process, and we understand that certain requests do not have to be answered at all. “

Schapitl told the Yahoo News outlet that the warning “was fueled by concerns that the agency would give Republican requests priority over Democratic requests.”

Republicans argued that for the first time, Grassley expressed concern that an employee of the Democratic National Committee could coordinate with Ukraine in 2017. But Schapitl pointed out that the investigation into Biden ‘just when the investigation into the accusation of the House was stepped up, indicated a way for them to make the invented investigation President Zelensky did not announce in the face of extortion scheme of President Trump. “

“Republicans are turning the senate into an arm of the president’s political campaign and are pursuing a study aimed at promoting President Trump’s favorite conspiracy theory that upset Ukraine in the 2016 elections and smeared vice-president Biden,” added Schapitl.

Grassley spokesman Taylor Foy accused Democrats of interfering in their supervision by complaining that their requests had not been returned.

“As a routine, we do not discuss sensitive third-party material during ongoing investigations,” he told CNN. “It is a shame that Democrats, who have kept us informed of our investigation, would recklessly try to disrupt legitimate government supervision.”

But some Republicans pushed back on the plan to investigate Biden.

“I know there has been some discussion about the Judicial Committee that will look at that. I think what I would like to see happen here is a return to normality,” Senator John Thune, RS.D., told The Hill. “People just put their spears down. And let’s get back to work and focus on what I think most people in the country should do.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Argued that the public was not interested in hearing more about the Bidens.

“They talk about … the cost of their insulin. They talk about the fact that the roads have to be laid,” he told the outlet. “That’s what they’re worried about. I think we should talk to the concerns of the American people.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., Added that Senate Commissions are not the place to litigate the Bidens’ finances.

“I think an election is the best way to deal with it,” he said.