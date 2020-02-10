Transport interrupted across Europe when storm Ciara swept in

Hundreds of flights and trains were canceled across Northwest Europe on Monday when Storm Ciara whipped up strong winds after striking Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were without electricity.

Swaths from northern France were placed on alert and advised to avoid the coast due to possible storm surges.

Britain, which bore the brunt of Storm Sunday with widespread flooding in the north of the country, continued to warn the Meteorological Office of strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

“While Storm Ciara is cleaning up, it doesn’t mean we’re going into a quieter time,” said Alex Burkill, Met Office meteorologist.

The Ciara storm has wreaked havoc in Britain, the Netherlands, Germany and many other European countries, resulting in flight cancellations, blackouts and floods

“It will be very restless,” he said, warning, “snowstorms are out of the question.”

Transportation across the country was interrupted, and planes, trains, and ferries were canceled or delayed after Ciara brought heavy rains and storm winds.

The highest measured wind speed was 150 km / h in the northwestern Welsh village of Aberdaron.

More than 150 millimeters of rain fell within 24 hours in the Wet Sleddale Reservoir in the Lake District National Park in north-west England.

More than 170 flood warnings persisted early Monday, mainly in the north of England and along the south coast.

The cities of West Yorkshire, Hebden Bridge and neighboring Mytholmroyd were the hardest hit by the storm. The streets were flooded and the cars were submerged.

On Sunday evening, according to the Energy Networks Association, 62,000 households across the UK were still without electricity.

Wind farm closed

Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed, and rail companies have asked passengers not to travel, and reduced timetables and speed limits.

The ferry service between Dover and the French port of Calais was suspended until further notice on Sunday.

In Ireland, which was on alert due to the risk of coastal flooding, 10,000 homes, farms and businesses remained without electricity.

This is the moment when a small child was blown down the street by #StormCiara in Blackpool.

Belgium was also on orange alert and around 60 flights to and from Brussels were canceled. In the capital, trees and scaffolding were overturned and some buildings were damaged, but no casualties.

The entire Belgian offshore wind farm was shut down because the turbines were automatically stopped for safety reasons when there were strong gusts.

Long-distance transport was discontinued in Germany.

The storm was so violent that “we are forced to stop long-distance transport in Germany completely this Sunday evening,” Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauss told AFP.

A train between Amsterdam and Berlin with 300 to 350 people on board hit a fallen tree, but was able to reach the next train station after two hours.

Several airports in Germany had to cancel flights when the storm broke out from the north. Among others, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Hanover were affected, while in Düsseldorf 120 flights were scrapped on Sunday.

Around 240 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol, the third largest airport in Europe, were also canceled. This particularly affected KLM, British Airways, easyJet and Lufthansa.

Hit sporting events

Northern France was prepared for wind speeds of up to 140 km / h.

In the Hauts-de-France region, which borders Belgium and the English Channel, residents were asked to limit their trips and avoid walking in the forest due to the risk of trees falling.

Sports events were also affected.

The English Premier League game on Sunday between Manchester City and West Ham was canceled due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions,” City said.

The entire Super League football program for women was also canceled, as was the Sunday clash between Scotland and England at the women’s rugby tournament in the six nations.

And for British Airways there was an advantage for Storm Ciara: thanks to the storm’s tailwind, the airline recorded the fastest flight ever between New York and London.

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the transatlantic crossing was accomplished in just 4 hours and 56 minutes, the fastest subsonic crossing.