Trainer Peter Snowden says that Redzel still has speed to pose a Black Caviar Lightning threat to Nature Strip

Trainer Peter Snowden tips a Black Caviar Lightning with “full on speed” while Redzel prepares to record Nature Strip on his favorite track.

“It’s a race. You can’t choose who you’re running against, and we’re up for the challenge,” Snowden said.

“Nature Strip is a good horse and he is doing very well. He loves Flemington and we also have a pretty good record there, especially over 1000m. It will be steering down and just ‘full speed’. “

Snowden said Kerrin McEvoy told him after he told him in his recent lawsuit that seven-year-old Redzel was still in the mood to race.

Camera IconPeter Snowden gives Redzel a huge race in the Black Caviar Lightning. Credit: AAP

“He is going to lead the race of his life.”

Snowden hopes that the hardness of Redzel can make the difference.

“He has had two trials that were two typical trials for him. The other day he ran very fast and won very comfortably. “

“He is now seven years old and I am fully aware of that, and every sign that I see that he is not quite where he was, well, that is when we start to think about what we are doing about the future.

“But Kerrin (McEvoy) got out and the first thing he said after the trial was that he was still there. He feels fantastic and he will run the race of his life next week. That’s all I had to hear.

Snowden pointed out that Redzel had won more than 1000 m at Flemington and also the VRC Sprint Classic 2017 more than 1200 m. He also finished second at Redkirk Warrior in the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes 2018.

Camera IconNature Strip is on his favorite song in the Black Caviar Lightning. Credit: AAP

Redzel has won 15 races from 30 starts and $ 16 million in stake money. Snowden believes that 1000m is his optimum distance.

Snowden said he had not come across as many horses who raced in Group 1 as long as Redzel.

“You can always come back to the races or group three mentioned. He always records the best in every phase at group 1 level, he is brilliant.

Nature Strip is a $ 1.50 favorite with fixed TAB opportunities. Loving Gaby and Redzel are equal second favorites for $ 6.

