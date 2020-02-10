[Trailer] “A quiet place” becomes a mockbuster with the creature function “Don’t speak”

It is planned to come out just before A Quiet Place: Part II will be released in Uncork’d Entertainment’s cinemas Do not speak is basically a “mockbuster” about a family in a farmhouse. Terrorized by a creature.

In Don’t Speak: “When they arrive at their grandparents’s farm, a family quickly realizes that the whole city has been destroyed by an unknown monster. And soon they will be his prey. “

You can watch the trailer below, which suggests Don’t Speak is a corrupt and bloody creature with an old school monster suit. Could be a little fun? Could be?

Scott Jeffrey The film was directed by Stephanie Lodge. Ryan Davies and Jake Watkins,

Don’t Speak will be released on March 10, 2020,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxOfHWaFWek [/ embed]