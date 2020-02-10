Tragic death sparks insist on sea personnel

The avoidable death at sea of ​​a three-year-old Perth father has led to a push for compulsory staffing on commercial ships.

Damien Mills died in 2014 after falling overboard during a 36-person cruise from Fremantle to Rottnest Island.

A coronal investigation concluded that the tragic death would probably have been avoided if the crew of the boat had carried out personnel and noticed that Mr. Mills was missing.

Labor senator Glenn Sterle’s private bill would force crews to carry personnel on domestic commercial ships at the start and end of all voyages.

“If that skipper had implemented the staffing that was in his own safety management system, the alarm would have sounded,” he told parliament on Monday.

Mr. Mills had to run up to 12 hours of water before his body was found about 20 hours after he went overboard.

Senator Sterle said that “Damien’s law” would be a way to protect against similar deaths.

“You can repair this minister. You can get a pen and a piece of paper and draft some legislation to ensure that this never happens again,” said Senator Sterle.

WA Liberal Senator Dean Smith said the government would not support the bill because it was not perfect.

“When we think about the safety of people at and at sea, the legislative response of this room should be as perfect as it can be,” he said.

He said the bill would remove the flexibility of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which could prevent the regulator from implementing more robust safety conditions in the future.

